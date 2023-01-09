Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHRS   US19249H1032

COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CHRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:40 2023-01-09 pm EST
8.905 USD   -7.05%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coherus BioSciences : JP Morgan Presentation – January 2023

01/09/2023 | 01:01pm EST
41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation

January 10, 2023

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information discussed today and contained herein, the matters discussed today and set forth in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding consistent future revenue growth, projected revenues in 2026, our ability to advance our pre-clinical product candidates; our ability to launch products and product candidates as planned in 2023 and afterwards; our ability to successfully close on the transaction to acquire commercial rights to a biosimilar candidate to Eylea® in Q1 2023 or at all; our projections for the size and growth of the anti-VEGF market and other markets and our ability to gain market share or revenue growth in any of the markets for our other products and product candidates; our projections about commercial synergies that may exist between our products and product candidates; our future ability to scale our ophthalmology franchise; our projections for sales of CIMERLI in the future; our ability to expand payer coverage; our projections for market size for UDENYCA® OBI; our ability to gain approval for our product candidates in the future with the FDA; our ability to establish our products and product candidates as the standard of care for first-line treatment; expectations about the size of the market for YUSIMRY and our ability to compete to gain share in a large market; and our expectations about our capacity to supply the adalimumab market. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Coherus' actual results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties caused by our transition from a biosimilar focused company to an innovative immuno-oncology franchise funded by sales from FDA-approved therapeutics; the risks and uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic; the risks and uncertainties inherent with clinical research and commercialization; the risks and uncertainties of the clinical development and regulatory approval process, including (but not limited to) the timing of Coherus' regulatory filings and the ability of the FDA to complete required inspections outside of the U.S.; the risk that Coherus is unable to complete commercial transactions, such as the transaction to acquire commercial rights to a biosimilar candidate to Eylea®; risks and uncertainties in executing collaboration agreements and other joint ventures, including particular risks of working with international partners; and the risks and uncertainties of litigation. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Coherus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Coherus' business in general, see Coherus' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 8, 2022, including the section therein captioned "Risk Factors," and in other documents Coherus files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. UDENYCA®, YUSIMRY and CIMERLI, whether or not appearing in large print or with the trademark symbol, are trademarks of Coherus, its affiliates, related companies or its licensors or joint venture partners, unless otherwise noted. Trademarks and trade names of other companies appearing in this presentation are, to the knowledge of Coherus, the property of their respective owners.

2

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved.

Agenda

  • Company Strategy and Summary
  • Ophthalmology Franchise
  • Oncology Franchise
  • YUSIMRY™ - Inflammatory Disease
  • Summary and Investment Rationale

3

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved.

Strong Strategic Progress

Multiple Near-Term Product Launches and Innovative I-O Pipeline Provide Sustained Value Creation for Investors

Product Launch Plan

Eylea® Biosimilar*

(aflibercept-xxxx)

Q4

'22

1H

'23

Q3

'23

2023

2025

Revenue Growth Supports Innovative

Immuno-Oncology Pipeline

  • Consecutive product launches and sustained revenue growth through the end of the decade
    • Biosimilars
    • Novel and Innovative Oncology
    • Projected 2026 revenues of $1.2B or greater
  • Toripalimab provides the foundation for I-O combinations
    • CHS-006,anti-TIGIT antibody Phase 1/2 Study active in US, Coherus sponsored
    • CHS-1000,ILT4 antibody, 2023 IND
    • Additional proprietary novel I-O candidates

4

*Assumes closing on definitive agreements for the exclusive commercialization rights to a biosimilar candidate to Eylea in Q1 2023.

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved.

Agenda

  • Company Strategy and Summary
  • Ophthalmology Franchise
  • Oncology Franchise
  • YUSIMRY™ - Inflammatory Disease
  • Summary and Investment Rationale

5

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Coherus BioSciences Inc. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 18:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 214 M - -
Net income 2022 -305 M - -
Net Debt 2022 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 941 M 941 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,44x
EV / Sales 2023 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 376
Free-Float 92,1%
Duration : Period :
Coherus BioSciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 9,58 $
Average target price 17,75 $
Spread / Average Target 85,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denny M. Lanfear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
McDavid Stilwell Chief Financial Officer
Vladimir Vexler Chief Scientific Officer
Richard L. Hameister Chief Technical Officer
Rosh Dias Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.20.96%941
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.2.17%78 729
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.50%74 494
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.8.11%37 457
BIONTECH SE-0.09%36 475
GENMAB A/S1.90%27 929