By Sabela Ojea

Shares of Coherus BioSciences climbed 12% to $2.96 in after-hours trading after the company said the Food and Drug Administration approved Loqtorzi to treat nasopharyngeal cancer when used with chemotherapy.

The biotechnology company said Friday that Loqtorzi is aimed at patients with metastatic nasopharyngeal cancer.

The FDA backed Loqtorzi, set to be commercially available in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2024, in combination with chemotherapy drugs cisplatin and gemcitabine.

