  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHRS   US19249H1032

COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CHRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:07 2022-12-27 pm EST
5.900 USD   -8.53%
11:56aCoherus BioSciences Shares Slip 9.6% on Lack of FDA Response to Toripalimab Application
DJ
08:46aCoherus BioSciences Says Action on Toripalimab Cancer Treatment Application Delayed by China Site Inspection
MT
12/25Junshi Biosciences and Coherus Share Update on the FDA Review of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Toripalimab as Treatment for Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma (NPC)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coherus BioSciences Shares Slip 9.6% on Lack of FDA Response to Toripalimab Application

12/27/2022 | 11:56am EST
By Denny Jacob


Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares slipped 9.6% to $5.83 on Tuesday after it said on Sunday that it hasn't received an action letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding an application for one of its potential drugs, toripalimab.

The Redwood City, Calif., commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company said the FDA was unable to conduct an inspection of a plant belonging to Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd., a Chinese biopharmaceutical company collaborating on the drug's development.

The agency said an inspection of Shanghai Junshi's plant is required before the application can be approved, due to restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The companies had submitted a biologics license application for toripalimab, in combination with chemotherapy, to be approved as treatment for recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma, a head and neck tumor.

The companies said they are engaged in ongoing discussions with the FDA about the plant's pre-approval inspection plans.

Shares are down roughly 63% year-to-date.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1155ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. -8.22% 5.935 Delayed Quote.-59.59%
SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD. 4.14% 35.25 Delayed Quote.-39.22%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 216 M - -
Net income 2022 -306 M - -
Net Debt 2022 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 633 M 633 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,97x
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 376
Free-Float 92,1%
Income Statement Evolution
