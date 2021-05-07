Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHRS   US19249H1032

COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CHRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coherus BioSciences to Present at the Bank of America Health Care Conference

05/07/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that senior management will present at the upcoming Bank of America Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. EST / 10:15 a.m. PST.

The audio portion of the Company presentation will be available on the investors page of the Coherus BioSciences website at https://investors.coherus.com.

About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with the mission to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients’ lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.

Contact

McDavid Stilwell
CFO
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
mstilwell@coherus.com
+1 (650) 395-0152


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
04:01pCoherus BioSciences to Present at the Bank of America Health Care Conference
GL
11:17aCOHERUS BIOSCIENCES  : HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Coherus BioSciences..
MT
05/06COHERUS BIOSCIENCES : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06COHERUS BIOSCIENCES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
05/06COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
05/06Coherus BioSciences Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Immuno-o..
GL
05/06COHERUS BIOSCIENCES  : Earnings Flash (CHRS) COHERUS BIOSCIENCES Reports Q1 Reve..
MT
05/06COHERUS BIOSCIENCES  : Earnings Flash (CHRS) COHERUS BIOSCIENCES Reports Q1 EPS ..
MT
04/30Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
GL
04/30Coherus BioSciences to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6th
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 379 M - -
Net income 2021 25,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 25,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 060 M 1 060 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,73x
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 317
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coherus BioSciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 26,22 $
Last Close Price 14,50 $
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 80,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Denny M. Lanfear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
McDavid Stilwell Chief Financial Officer
Barbara K. Finck Chief Medical Officer
Vladimir Vexler Chief Scientific Officer
Vincent R. Anicetti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.-16.57%1 060
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.16%83 778
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.10.67%56 202
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.81%55 180
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.14%51 631
BIONTECH SE106.08%40 576