Coherus Licenses Junshi's Toripalimab in U.S., Canada

Coherus BioSciences Inc. Monday said it agreed to develop and commercialize Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co.'s anti-PD-1 antibody toripalimab in the U.S. and Canada.

Coherus, a Redwood City, Calif., biopharmaceutical company, said it will make an upfront payment of $150 million to Junshi as part of the deal, which also includes options to Junshi's TIGIT-targeted antibody and next-generation engineered IL-2 cytokine for evaluation as potential combination therapies with toripalimab.

Shanghai-based pharmaceutical company Junshi will be eligible for up to $380 million in milestone payments, along with royalties on sales.

Coherus said it will be responsible for all commercial activities in the U.S. and Canada for toripalimab, which has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration breakthrough- therapy designation for third-line treatment of nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The company said it expects to file for FDA approval in the indication later this year.

Coherus also said it is ending the development of CHS-2020, its biosimilar candidate to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s blockbuster eye treatment Eylea, adding that it will direct those capital and development resources to the toripalimab program.

