COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CHRS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coherus Licenses Junshi's Toripalimab in U.S., Canada

02/01/2021 | 06:26am EST
By Colin Kellaher

Coherus BioSciences Inc. Monday said it agreed to develop and commercialize Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co.'s anti-PD-1 antibody toripalimab in the U.S. and Canada.

Coherus, a Redwood City, Calif., biopharmaceutical company, said it will make an upfront payment of $150 million to Junshi as part of the deal, which also includes options to Junshi's TIGIT-targeted antibody and next-generation engineered IL-2 cytokine for evaluation as potential combination therapies with toripalimab.

Shanghai-based pharmaceutical company Junshi will be eligible for up to $380 million in milestone payments, along with royalties on sales.

Coherus said it will be responsible for all commercial activities in the U.S. and Canada for toripalimab, which has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration breakthrough- therapy designation for third-line treatment of nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The company said it expects to file for FDA approval in the indication later this year.

Coherus also said it is ending the development of CHS-2020, its biosimilar candidate to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s blockbuster eye treatment Eylea, adding that it will direct those capital and development resources to the toripalimab program.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. -3.09% 18.8 Delayed Quote.8.17%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS -0.48% 503.84 Delayed Quote.4.29%
SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD. 6.10% 76.5 End-of-day quote.34.68%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 480 M - -
Net income 2020 148 M - -
Net Debt 2020 69,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 355 M 1 355 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,97x
EV / Sales 2021 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 306
Free-Float 89,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Denny M. Lanfear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent R. Anicetti Chief Operating Officer
Jean-Frédéric Viret Chief Financial Officer
Barbara K. Finck Chief Medical Officer
Peter K. Watler Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.8.17%1 355
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.12.60%82 231
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.23.47%62 648
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-3.07%59 569
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS4.29%53 178
BEIGENE, LTD.23.84%29 179
