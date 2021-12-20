Log in
    CHRS   US19249H1032

COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CHRS)
Coherus Shares Up 7.2% After FDA Approves Yusimry, Humira Biosimilar

12/20/2021 | 08:54am EST
By Michael Dabaie

Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares rose 7.2%, to $17.66, premarket Monday after it said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Yusimry, a Humira biosimilar product.

Yusimry is indicated for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis.

Approval was based on a data package that demonstrated the biosimilarity of Yusimry to the reference product, Humira.

Coherus said it plans to launch Yusimry in the U.S. on or after July 1, 2023, per the terms of an agreement with Humira manufacturer AbbVie Inc.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-21 0854ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE INC. -1.71% 129.53 Delayed Quote.20.89%
COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. -1.02% 16.47 Delayed Quote.-5.24%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 336 M - -
Net income 2021 -188 M - -
Net cash 2021 84,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 265 M 1 265 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,51x
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 334
Free-Float 88,0%
Managers and Directors
Denny M. Lanfear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
McDavid Stilwell Chief Financial Officer
Barbara K. Finck Chief Medical Officer
Vladimir Vexler Chief Scientific Officer
Vincent R. Anicetti Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.-5.24%1 265
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.23.94%90 579
BIONTECH SE252.40%69 384
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS28.19%64 749
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.11.16%57 261
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.22%54 547