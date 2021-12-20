Coherus Shares Up 7.2% After FDA Approves Yusimry, Humira Biosimilar

By Michael Dabaie

Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares rose 7.2%, to $17.66, premarket Monday after it said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Yusimry, a Humira biosimilar product.

Yusimry is indicated for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis.

Approval was based on a data package that demonstrated the biosimilarity of Yusimry to the reference product, Humira.

Coherus said it plans to launch Yusimry in the U.S. on or after July 1, 2023, per the terms of an agreement with Humira manufacturer AbbVie Inc.

