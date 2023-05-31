FDA flags issues at Coherus partner's China manufacturing site for cancer drug

May 31 (Reuters) - Coherus BioSciences Inc said
on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
flagged three observations at its partner Shanghai Junshi
Biosciences Ltd's manufacturing site in China for
its experimental cancer drug.
The company said it believed that the observations received
are readily addressable and it plans to submit its response to
the FDA in early June.
Coherus shares were last trading down 8% at $3.81.
The U.S. health regulator delayed its decision on the drug
in December, as its team had been unable to travel to China to
conduct the required site inspection.
The company is seeking approval for the drug, toripalimab,
for patients with nasopharyngeal carcinoma, an aggressive type
of head and neck cancer.
(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru;
Editing by Rashmi Aich)