    CHRS   US19249H1032

COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CHRS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:01:56 2023-05-31 pm EDT
3.895 USD   -6.14%
01:34pFDA flags issues at Coherus partner's China manufacturing site for cancer drug
RE
01:13pFDA flags issues at Coherus partner's China manufacturing site for cancer drug
RE
05/23Barclays Adjusts Coherus BioSciences' Price Target to $8 From $13, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
FDA flags issues at Coherus partner's China manufacturing site for cancer drug

05/31/2023 | 01:34pm EDT
May 31 (Reuters) - Coherus BioSciences Inc said on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) flagged three observations at its partner Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Ltd's manufacturing site in China for its experimental cancer drug.

The company said it believed that the observations received are readily addressable and it plans to submit its response to the FDA in early June.

Coherus shares were last trading down 8% at $3.81.

The U.S. health regulator delayed its decision on the drug in December, as its team had been unable to travel to China to conduct the required site inspection.

The company is seeking approval for the drug, toripalimab, for patients with nasopharyngeal carcinoma, an aggressive type of head and neck cancer. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. -7.59% 3.835 Delayed Quote.-45.08%
SHANGHAI JUNSHI BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD. -3.58% 25.55 Delayed Quote.-45.36%
TOPIX INDEX -1.32% 2130.63 Delayed Quote.14.14%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 302 M - -
Net income 2023 -162 M - -
Net Debt 2023 429 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,06x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 390 M 390 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
EV / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 307
Free-Float 76,2%
Managers and Directors
Denny M. Lanfear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
McDavid Stilwell Chief Financial Officer
Richard L. Hameister Chief Technical Officer
Rosh Dias Chief Medical Officer
Mats Wahlström Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.-45.08%390
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED12.65%83 782
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.49%78 041
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-17.90%27 515
GENMAB A/S-6.63%25 796
BIONTECH SE-30.54%25 147
