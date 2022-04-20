Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Cohiba Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHK   AU000000CHK3

COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED

(CHK)
04/20 02:10:14 am EDT
0.0150 AUD    0.00%
04/11COHIBA MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - CHK
PU
04/08Cohiba Minerals Completes Drilling at Pernatty C Prospect; Shares Rise 6%
MT
04/07Cohiba Minerals Limited Provides Update on Pernatty C Prospect in South Australia
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cohiba Minerals : Application for quotation of securities - CHK

04/20/2022 | 02:55am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday April 20, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

CHK

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

26,836,468

20/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code CHK

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 20/4/2022

Registration number 72149026308

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CHKOA : OPTION EXPIRING 22-MAY-2022

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CHK : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

14/4/2022

19/4/2022

26,836,468

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date 20/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 26,836,468

onlyFor personal use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quotedWhat is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.01000000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cohiba Minerals Limited published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 06:54:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,39 M -1,03 M -1,03 M
Net cash 2021 6,50 M 4,79 M 4,79 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21,5 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED
Technical analysis trends COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Graham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mordechai Benedikt Executive Chairman
Nachum Labowski Non-Executive Director
Justin Mouchacca Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED7.14%16
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.17%12 448
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED21.63%11 662
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.28.57%9 134
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.40.85%991
ADRIATIC METALS PLC6.12%510