Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Cohiba Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHK   AU000000CHK3

COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED

(CHK)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/24 02:10:52 am EDT
0.0100 AUD    0.00%
03:08aCOHIBA MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - CHK
PU
05/19Cohiba Minerals Completes Drilling at Warriner Creek Project
MT
05/18Cohiba Minerals Limited Drilling Completed at Warriner Creek Prospects
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cohiba Minerals : Application for quotation of securities - CHK

05/24/2022 | 03:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday May 24, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

CHK

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

98,841,055

24/05/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

72149026308

1.3

ASX issuer code

CHK

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

24/5/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CHKNF : ORDINARY FULLY PAID EX OPTION DEFERRED

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CHK : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

98,841,055

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

22/5/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

22/5/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Yes

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

24/5/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

98,841,055

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cohiba Minerals Limited published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 07:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED
03:08aCOHIBA MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - CHK
PU
05/19Cohiba Minerals Completes Drilling at Warriner Creek Project
MT
05/18Cohiba Minerals Limited Drilling Completed at Warriner Creek Prospects
AW
05/18COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED (ASX : CHK) Drilling Completed at Warriner Creek Prospects
AQ
05/18Cohiba Minerals Limited Announces Completion of Drilling At Warriner Creek Prospects
CI
04/28COHIBA MINERALS : March 2022 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B
PU
04/27COHIBA MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - CHK
PU
04/26Cohiba Minerals Completes Initial Drill Hole at South Australia's Warriner Creek East P..
MT
04/26Cohiba Minerals Limited Announces Initial Drill Hole Completed at Warriner Creek Projec..
CI
04/26COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED (ASX : CHK) Initial Drill Hole Completed at Warriner Creek Project
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,39 M -0,99 M -0,99 M
Net cash 2021 6,50 M 4,62 M 4,62 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,8 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cohiba Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Graham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mordechai Benedikt Executive Chairman
Nachum Labowski Non-Executive Director
Justin Mouchacca Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED-28.57%12
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.44%10 357
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-1.96%8 224
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.12.72%7 954
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.13.76%728
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.-31.81%449