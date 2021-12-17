Cohiba Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notices x 3
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED
ABN
72 149 026 308
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mordechai Benedikt
Date of last notice
12 May 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Jascot Rise Pty Ltd is the
registered holder of securities. Mr Benedikt has a
voting power of more than 20% in Jascot Rise Pty Ltd
and has a relevant interest in the securities pursuant
to section 608(3)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001.
Jascot Rise Pty Ltd is the
registered holder of securities. Mr Benedikt has a
voting power of more than 20% in Jascot Rise Pty Ltd
and has a relevant interest in the securities pursuant
to section 608(3)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001.
Date of change
17 December 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
Indirect
Jascot Rise Pty Ltd
89,583,737 Fully paid ordinary shares
22,234,527 CHKOA options
22,000,000 unquoted options exercisable at $0.02 (2
cents) on or before 18 December 2023
Jascot Rise Pty Ltd
15,880,000 Fully paid ordinary shares
5,625,000 CHKOA options
Class
Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.04 (4 cents) on or
before 17 December 2024
Number acquired
15,000,000 unquoted options
Number disposed
-
Value/Consideration
Nil
No. of securities held after change
Indirect
Jascot Rise Pty Ltd
89,583,737
Fully paid ordinary shares
22,234,527
CHKOA options
22,000,000
unquoted options exercisable at $0.02 (2
cents) on or before 18 December 2023
15,000,000
unquoted options exercisable at $0.04 (4
cents) on or before 17 December 2024
Jascot Rise Pty Ltd
15,880,000
Fully paid ordinary shares
5,625,000 CHKOA options
Nature of change
Unquoted options granted following receipt of
shareholder approval at the Company's 2021 Annual
General Meeting held on 26 November 2021.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
this provided?
Name of entity
COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED
ABN
72 149 026 308
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Andrew Graham
Date of last notice
21 December 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
-
Date of change
17 December 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
3,000,000 CHKOA options
13,000,000 unquoted options exercisable at
$0.02 (2 cents) on or before 18 December 2023
Class
Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.04 (4 cents)
on or before 17 December 2024
Number acquired
15,000,000 unquoted options
Number disposed
-
Value/Consideration
Nil
No. of securities held after change
3,000,000 CHKOA options
13,000,000 unquoted options
exercisable at
$0.02 (2 cents) on or before 18 December 2023
15,000,000 unquoted options
exercisable at
$0.04 (4 cents) on or before 17 December 2024
Nature of change
Unquoted options granted following receipt of
shareholder approval at the Company's 2021
Annual General Meeting held on 26 November
2021.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
this provided?
