Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Cohiba Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHK   AU000000CHK3

COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED

(CHK)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/16
0.014 AUD   0.00%
04:29aCOHIBA MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notices x 3
PU
03:49aCOHIBA MINERALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CHK
PU
11/28Cohiba Minerals Limited Announces IOCG Drilling Update
CI
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cohiba Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notices x 3

12/17/2021 | 04:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED

ABN

72 149 026 308

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mordechai Benedikt

Date of last notice

12 May 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Jascot Rise Pty Ltd is the

(including registered holder)

registered holder of securities. Mr Benedikt has a

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

voting power of more than 20% in Jascot Rise Pty Ltd

relevant interest.

and has a relevant interest in the securities pursuant

to section 608(3)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001.

Jascot Rise Pty Ltd is the

registered holder of securities. Mr Benedikt has a

voting power of more than 20% in Jascot Rise Pty Ltd

and has a relevant interest in the securities pursuant

to section 608(3)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001.

Date of change

17 December 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect

Jascot Rise Pty Ltd

89,583,737 Fully paid ordinary shares

22,234,527 CHKOA options

22,000,000 unquoted options exercisable at $0.02 (2

cents) on or before 18 December 2023

Jascot Rise Pty Ltd

15,880,000 Fully paid ordinary shares

5,625,000 CHKOA options

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.04 (4 cents) on or

before 17 December 2024

Number acquired

15,000,000 unquoted options

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Indirect

Jascot Rise Pty Ltd

89,583,737

Fully paid ordinary shares

22,234,527

CHKOA options

22,000,000

unquoted options exercisable at $0.02 (2

cents) on or before 18 December 2023

15,000,000

unquoted options exercisable at $0.04 (4

cents) on or before 17 December 2024

Jascot Rise Pty Ltd

15,880,000

Fully paid ordinary shares

5,625,000 CHKOA options

Nature of change

Unquoted options granted following receipt of

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

shareholder approval at the Company's 2021 Annual

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,

General Meeting held on 26 November 2021.

participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 3

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED

ABN

72 149 026 308

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Andrew Graham

Date of last notice

21 December 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the defin ition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

-

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

17 December 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

3,000,000 CHKOA options

13,000,000 unquoted options exercisable at

$0.02 (2 cents) on or before 18 December 2023

Class

Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.04 (4 cents)

on or before 17 December 2024

Number acquired

15,000,000 unquoted options

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

3,000,000 CHKOA options

13,000,000 unquoted options

exercisable at

$0.02 (2 cents) on or before 18 December 2023

15,000,000 unquoted options

exercisable at

$0.04 (4 cents) on or before 17 December 2024

Nature of change

Unquoted options granted following receipt of

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

shareholder approval at the Company's 2021

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Annual General Meeting held on 26 November

2021.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cohiba Minerals Limited published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 09:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED
04:29aCOHIBA MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notices x 3
PU
03:49aCOHIBA MINERALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CHK
PU
11/28Cohiba Minerals Limited Announces IOCG Drilling Update
CI
11/28COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED (ASX : CHK) IOCG Drilling Update
AQ
11/07Cohiba Minerals Limited Announces Exploration Program Updates
CI
11/07Cohiba Minerals Limited Exploration Program Updates
AW
10/25COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED (ASX : CHK) September 2021 Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
10/11Cohiba Minerals Limited Horse Well Drilling Update & Other Company Developments
AW
10/11Cohiba Minerals Limited Announces Horse Well Drilling Update & Other Company Developmen..
CI
09/28Cohiba Minerals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,39 M -1,00 M -1,00 M
Net cash 2021 6,50 M 4,66 M 4,66 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,5 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cohiba Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Graham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mordechai Benedikt Executive Chairman
Nachum Labowski Non-Executive Director
Justin Mouchacca Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED-33.33%14
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED4.75%11 134
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-21.67%8 271
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.27.77%7 645
HECLA MINING COMPANY-22.53%2 701
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD31.57%2 329