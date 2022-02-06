Log in
Cohiba Minerals : Horse Well hits further Copper & Gold Mineralisation

02/06/2022
7 February 2022

ASX: CHK

ASX Release

For personal use only

Horse Well Prospect hits further Copper & Gold Mineralisation

Highlights:

  • Assay results received from "wedge" drill hole HWDD05W1 confirm persistence of copper, gold and silver mineralisation in the vicinity of HWDD04 and HWDD05.
  • HWDD05 returned a combined length of 200.75m of mineralised core with some high-gradecopper, gold and silver intersections.
  • Longest intersection was 70.0m @ 0.30% Cu, 0.36 g/t Au and 1.84 g/t Ag from 962m.
  • Copper (Cu) grades up to 5.07%; gold (Au) up to 3.5 g/t and silver (Ag) up to 14.5 g/t.
  • As with HWDD05 the wedge hole has shown mineralisation, brecciation and alteration styles in some of the mafic units which are typical of an IOCG deposit.

Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX: CHK, 'Cohiba' or 'the Company') is pleased to provide results for drillhole HWDD05W1 from the exploration drilling program at its Horse Well project in South Australia (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Horse Well Prospect showing location of HWDD05 and HWDD05W1.

HWDD05W1 was an angled (i.e. curved) hole drilled from HWDD05 commencing at a depth of 747.10m for a total hole length of 1,335.7m and a final azimuth (TN) of 40.8° and a dip of 59.9°.

Address

Directors

Level 21

Mordechai Benedikt - Executive Chair

459 Collins Street

Andrew Graham - Executive Director

Melbourne VIC 3000

Nochum Labkowski - NED

Phone: +61 3 8630 3321

7 February 2022

ASX: CHK

ASX Release

For personal use only

The collar location for HWDD05 is outlined in Table 1:

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Azimuth

Dip (final)

Collar RL

Hole Depth

(Final)

(m)

HWDD05W1

703670

6573690

40.8°

59.9°

133.8m

1,335.7

Table 1: Collar location and depth for drill hole HWDD05W1.

The analytical results for drill hole HWDD05W1 were completed by ALS Laboratories and have been assessed by the Company and its technical consultants. The assay results have been weighted based on the sample length and all reported intervals are continuous sample lengths.

The results are summarised below:

70m @ 0.30% Cu, 0.36 g/t Au and 1.84 g/t Ag from 962 - 1,032m including:

0.62m @ 1.64% Cu and 0.14 g/t Au from 974.0m

0.55m @ 1.83% Cu, 0.85 g/t Au and 12.5 g/t Ag from 978.85m 0.35m @ 1.76% Cu, 1.79 g/t Au and 6.9 g/t Ag from 980.75m 0.4m @ 1.68% Cu, 0.72 g/t Au and 3.1 g/t Ag from 988.0m 1.0m @ 1.49% Cu, 0.88 g/t Au and 6.0 g/t Ag from 996.0m 1.0m @ 1.69% Cu, 0.35 g/t Au and 14.5 g/t Ag from 1,004.0m 1.0m @ 3.5 g/t Au and 3.67 g/t Ag from 1,005.0m

1.0m @ 1.34% Cu, 0.55 g/t Au and 10.5 g/t Ag from 1,011.0m 4.0m @ 1.74 g/t Au from 1,018.0m

1.0m @ 1.15% Cu from 1,026.0m

0.2m @ 1.84% Cu, 0.53 g/t Au and 2.6 g/t Ag from 1,029.5m

13.08m @ 0.62% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au and 1.43 g/t Ag from 1,055 - 1,068.08m including:

1.0m @ 1.32% Cu from 1,056.0m

0.32m @ 5.07% Cu and 0.78 g/t Au from 1,063.68m

5.0m @ 0.64% Cu and 0.18 g/t Au from 1,096 - 1,105m including:

1.0m @ 2.18%, 0.69 g/t Au and 2.47 g/t Ag from 1,097m

41.55m @ 0.22% Cu from 1,116.45- 1,158m including:

0.6m @ 1.14% Cu from 1,148.0m

22m @ 0.16% Cu from 1,182 - 1,204m

4m @ 0.39% Cu from 1,210 - 1,214m

8.12m @ 0.16% Cu from 1,228 - 1,236.12m

Page 2 of 14

7 February 2022

ASX: CHK

ASX Release

For personal use only

37m @ 0.22% Cu from 1,243 - 1,281m including:

0.17m @ 2.35% Cu and 0.56 g/t Au from 1,243.0m

End of Hole (EOH) @ 1,335.7m

A total of 200.75m of mineralised intersections.

As with HWDD05 the wedge hole has shown mineralisation, brecciation and alteration styles in some of the mafic units which are typical of an IOCG deposit (Figure 2) and that the structural history of the veins reflects the "big picture" structural evolution of the Olympic Dam Breccia Complex (ODBC) with early shear and late dilational characteristics.

HWDD05W1 also showed a strong spatial correlation between iron (Fe), copper (Cu), gold (Au) and silver (Ag) and a reasonably good correlation with uranium (U) which are key characteristics of the ODBC.

Figure 2: Granite (hematised) with cross-cutting, quartz + sericite altered intrusives. Chalcopyrite

mineralisation at 1,063.68m assayed 5.07% Cu and 0.78 g/t Au over 0.32m.

Cohiba's CEO, Andrew Graham says, "The results from the wedge hole HWDD05W1 provide further confirmation that we are situated in a prospective location. The mineralisation is becoming more pervasive with a greater total length of mineralisation compared with HWDD05. With our ongoing focus on the petrology, mineralogy, alteration styles and structures, which are critically important to understanding IOCG deposits, we will optimise our potential for exploration success in the Horse well area."

- Ends -

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of CHK.

For further information:

Andrew Graham - Executive Director & CEO

admin@cohibaminerals.com.au

Page 3 of 14

7 February 2022

ASX: CHK

ASX Release

For personal use only

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report / ASX release that relates to Exploration Targets and Exploration Results is based on information either compiled or reviewed by Mr Andrew Graham, who is an employee of Mineral Strategies Pty Ltd and an Executive Director of Cohiba Minerals Ltd. Mr Graham is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Graham consents to the inclusion in this report /ASX release of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.

Page 4 of 14

7 February 2022

ASX: CHK

ASX Release

For personal use only

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table

The following table is provided to ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012 Edition) for the reporting of Exploration Results

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut

Drillhole

HWDD05W1

comprised

techniques

channels, random chips, or specific

reaming (NQ2 size) from 747.1 -

specialised industry standard

758.1m; diamond drilling (navi type NX

measurement tools appropriate to the

size)

from

758.1 -

789.4m

and

minerals under investigation, such as

diamond drilling (NQ2 size) from 789.4

down hole gamma sondes, or handheld

- 1,335.7m (End of Hole).

XRF instruments, etc.). These

The

drill

core

was

logged

and

examples should not be taken as

photographed on site prior to sealing in

limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

core trays for transport to the core

Include reference to measures taken to

shed.

ensure sample representivity and the

The

drill core was filleted via a

appropriate calibration of any

diamond saw and the sampling

measurement tools or systems used.

intervals were based on a visual

Aspects of the determination of

assessment

of

mineralisation.

Cut

mineralisation that are Material to the

sheets were provided to ensure the

Public Report.

exact

sampling

intervals

were

In cases where 'industry standard' work

recorded. A quarter core sample was

has been done this would be relatively

provided for analysis except where a

simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling

shorter interval required a half core

was used to obtain 1 m samples from

sample for minimum sample weight to

which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a

be achieved.

30 g charge for fire assay'). In other

The

shortest

sampling

interval

was

cases more explanation may be

0.19m and the longest was 2.0m with

required, such as where there is coarse

the majority of samples being taken at

gold that has inherent sampling

1 metre intervals. Each sample interval

problems. Unusual commodities or

was bagged and labelled with a unique

mineralisation types (e.g. submarine

identifier prior to submission to ALS

nodules) may warrant disclosure of

Laboratories.

detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation,

techniques

open-hole hammer, rotary air blast,

auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details

(e.g. core diameter, triple or standard

tube, depth of diamond tails, face-

sampling bit or other type, whether core

is oriented and if so, by what method)

  • The top of the wedge hole was reamed at RX size and the remainder of the hole was diamond core at NQ2 size.
  • HWDD05W1 was a curved hole which was surveyed throughout and had a final azimuth of 40.8° T and a dip of 59.9° (at final hole depth of 1,335.7m). Core orientation was done via downhole single shot magnetic survey tool.

Page 5 of 14

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cohiba Minerals Limited published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 22:07:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
