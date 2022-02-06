Cohiba Minerals : Horse Well hits further Copper & Gold Mineralisation
02/06/2022 | 05:08pm EST
7 February 2022
ASX: CHK
ASX Release
Horse Well Prospect hits further Copper & Gold Mineralisation
Highlights:
Assay results received from "wedge" drill hole HWDD05W1confirm persistence of copper, gold and silver mineralisation in the vicinity of HWDD04 and HWDD05.
HWDD05 returned a combined length of 200.75m of mineralised core with somehigh-gradecopper, gold and silver intersections.
Longest intersection was 70.0m @ 0.30% Cu, 0.36 g/t Au and 1.84 g/t Ag from 962m.
Copper (Cu) grades up to 5.07%; gold (Au) up to 3.5 g/t and silver (Ag) up to 14.5 g/t.
As with HWDD05 the wedge hole has shown mineralisation, brecciation and alteration styles in some of the mafic units which are typical of an IOCG deposit.
Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX: CHK, 'Cohiba' or 'the Company') is pleased to provide results for drillhole HWDD05W1 from the exploration drilling program at its Horse Well project in South Australia (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Horse Well Prospect showing location of HWDD05 and HWDD05W1.
HWDD05W1 was an angled (i.e. curved) hole drilled from HWDD05 commencing at a depth of 747.10m for a total hole length of 1,335.7m and a final azimuth (TN) of 40.8° and a dip of 59.9°.
The collar location for HWDD05 is outlined in Table 1:
Hole ID
Easting
Northing
Azimuth
Dip (final)
Collar RL
Hole Depth
(Final)
(m)
HWDD05W1
703670
6573690
40.8°
59.9°
133.8m
1,335.7
Table 1: Collar location and depth for drill hole HWDD05W1.
The analytical results for drill hole HWDD05W1 were completed by ALS Laboratories and have been assessed by the Company and its technical consultants. The assay results have been weighted based on the sample length and all reported intervals are continuous sample lengths.
The results are summarised below:
70m @ 0.30% Cu, 0.36 g/t Au and 1.84 g/t Ag from 962 - 1,032m including:
0.62m @ 1.64% Cu and 0.14 g/t Au from 974.0m
0.55m @ 1.83% Cu, 0.85 g/t Au and 12.5 g/t Ag from 978.85m 0.35m @ 1.76% Cu, 1.79 g/t Au and 6.9 g/t Ag from 980.75m 0.4m @ 1.68% Cu, 0.72 g/t Au and 3.1 g/t Ag from 988.0m 1.0m @ 1.49% Cu, 0.88 g/t Au and 6.0 g/t Ag from 996.0m 1.0m @ 1.69% Cu, 0.35 g/t Au and 14.5 g/t Ag from 1,004.0m 1.0m @ 3.5 g/t Au and 3.67 g/t Ag from 1,005.0m
1.0m @ 1.34% Cu, 0.55 g/t Au and 10.5 g/t Ag from 1,011.0m 4.0m @ 1.74 g/t Au from 1,018.0m
1.0m @ 1.15% Cu from 1,026.0m
0.2m @ 1.84% Cu, 0.53 g/t Au and 2.6 g/t Ag from 1,029.5m
13.08m @ 0.62% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au and 1.43 g/t Ag from 1,055 - 1,068.08m including:
1.0m @ 1.32% Cu from 1,056.0m
0.32m @ 5.07% Cu and 0.78 g/t Au from 1,063.68m
5.0m @ 0.64% Cu and 0.18 g/t Au from 1,096 - 1,105m including:
1.0m @ 2.18%, 0.69 g/t Au and 2.47 g/t Ag from 1,097m
41.55m @ 0.22% Cu from 1,116.45- 1,158m including:
0.6m @ 1.14% Cu from 1,148.0m
22m @ 0.16% Cu from 1,182 - 1,204m
4m @ 0.39% Cu from 1,210 - 1,214m
8.12m @ 0.16% Cu from 1,228 - 1,236.12m
37m @ 0.22% Cu from 1,243 - 1,281m including:
0.17m @ 2.35% Cu and 0.56 g/t Au from 1,243.0m
End of Hole (EOH) @ 1,335.7m
A total of 200.75m of mineralised intersections.
As with HWDD05 the wedge hole has shown mineralisation, brecciation and alteration styles in some of the mafic units which are typical of an IOCG deposit (Figure 2) and that the structural history of the veins reflects the "big picture" structural evolution of the Olympic Dam Breccia Complex (ODBC) with early shear and late dilational characteristics.
HWDD05W1 also showed a strong spatial correlation between iron (Fe), copper (Cu), gold (Au) and silver (Ag) and a reasonably good correlation with uranium (U) which are key characteristics of the ODBC.
mineralisation at 1,063.68m assayed 5.07% Cu and 0.78 g/t Au over 0.32m.
Cohiba's CEO, Andrew Graham says, "The results from the wedge hole HWDD05W1 provide further confirmation that we are situated in a prospective location. The mineralisation is becoming more pervasive with a greater total length of mineralisation compared with HWDD05. With our ongoing focus on the petrology, mineralogy, alteration styles and structures, which are critically important to understanding IOCG deposits, we will optimise our potential for exploration success in the Horse well area."
- Ends -
This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of CHK.
For further information:
Andrew Graham - Executive Director & CEO
admin@cohibaminerals.com.au
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this report / ASX release that relates to Exploration Targets and Exploration Results is based on information either compiled or reviewed by Mr Andrew Graham, who is an employee of Mineral Strategies Pty Ltd and an Executive Director of Cohiba Minerals Ltd. Mr Graham is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Graham consents to the inclusion in this report /ASX release of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table
The following table is provided to ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012 Edition) for the reporting of Exploration Results
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
• Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut
•
Drillhole
HWDD05W1
comprised
techniques
channels, random chips, or specific
reaming (NQ2 size) from 747.1 -
specialised industry standard
758.1m; diamond drilling (navi type NX
measurement tools appropriate to the
size)
from
758.1 -
789.4m
and
minerals under investigation, such as
diamond drilling (NQ2 size) from 789.4
down hole gamma sondes, or handheld
- 1,335.7m (End of Hole).
XRF instruments, etc.). These
•
The
drill
core
was
logged
and
examples should not be taken as
photographed on site prior to sealing in
limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
core trays for transport to the core
• Include reference to measures taken to
shed.
ensure sample representivity and the
•
The
drill core was filleted via a
appropriate calibration of any
diamond saw and the sampling
measurement tools or systems used.
intervals were based on a visual
• Aspects of the determination of
assessment
of
mineralisation.
Cut
mineralisation that are Material to the
sheets were provided to ensure the
Public Report.
exact
sampling
intervals
were
• In cases where 'industry standard' work
recorded. A quarter core sample was
has been done this would be relatively
provided for analysis except where a
simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling
shorter interval required a half core
was used to obtain 1 m samples from
sample for minimum sample weight to
which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a
•
be achieved.
30 g charge for fire assay'). In other
The
shortest
sampling
interval
was
cases more explanation may be
0.19m and the longest was 2.0m with
required, such as where there is coarse
the majority of samples being taken at
gold that has inherent sampling
1 metre intervals. Each sample interval
problems. Unusual commodities or
was bagged and labelled with a unique
mineralisation types (e.g. submarine
identifier prior to submission to ALS
nodules) may warrant disclosure of
Laboratories.
detailed information.
Drilling
• Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation,
techniques
open-hole hammer, rotary air blast,
auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details
(e.g. core diameter, triple or standard
tube, depth of diamond tails, face-
sampling bit or other type, whether core
is oriented and if so, by what method)
The top of the wedge hole was reamed at RX size and the remainder of the hole was diamond core at NQ2 size.
HWDD05W1 was a curved hole which was surveyed throughout and had a final azimuth of 40.8° T and a dip of 59.9° (at final hole depth of 1,335.7m). Core orientation was done via downhole single shot magnetic survey tool.
