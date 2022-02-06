Cohiba Minerals : Horse Well hits further Copper & Gold Mineralisation

37m @ 0.22% Cu from 1,243 - 1,281m including:

0.17m @ 2.35% Cu and 0.56 g/t Au from 1,243.0m

End of Hole (EOH) @ 1,335.7m

A total of 200.75m of mineralised intersections.

As with HWDD05 the wedge hole has shown mineralisation, brecciation and alteration styles in some of the mafic units which are typical of an IOCG deposit (Figure 2) and that the structural history of the veins reflects the "big picture" structural evolution of the Olympic Dam Breccia Complex (ODBC) with early shear and late dilational characteristics.

HWDD05W1 also showed a strong spatial correlation between iron (Fe), copper (Cu), gold (Au) and silver (Ag) and a reasonably good correlation with uranium (U) which are key characteristics of the ODBC.

Figure 2: Granite (hematised) with cross-cutting, quartz + sericite altered intrusives. Chalcopyrite

mineralisation at 1,063.68m assayed 5.07% Cu and 0.78 g/t Au over 0.32m.

Cohiba's CEO, Andrew Graham says, "The results from the wedge hole HWDD05W1 provide further confirmation that we are situated in a prospective location. The mineralisation is becoming more pervasive with a greater total length of mineralisation compared with HWDD05. With our ongoing focus on the petrology, mineralogy, alteration styles and structures, which are critically important to understanding IOCG deposits, we will optimise our potential for exploration success in the Horse well area."

