Cohiba Minerals : June 2022 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Highlights High tempo of activity across our exploration portfolio in the Gawler Craton.

At Horse Well hole HWDD006 commenced, reaching a length of 1,044.3m by June 30, targeting a total length of 1,500m .

Historic Horse Well drill holes were logged in detail.

The "Bluebush Fault", a major mineralised fault zone was identified and named at Horse Well, with hole HWDD07 planned, targeting this new fault zone.

At Warriner Creek Project 3 holes, all targeting IOCG deposits, were completed including 1 at Warriner Creek East and 2 at Warriner Creek West with assays pending, including analysis of Rare Earth Element (REE) potential.

Interim report for Pernatty C submitted to DEM SA as part of ADI Funding report (awaiting assay results).

Olympic Domain Tenements Horse Well Drill hole HWDD06 (Figure 1), commenced on 20 May 2022. Cohiba has received regulatory and landholder approval for up to 12 drill holes at the Horse Well Prospect targeting coincident gravity and magnetic anomalies, but with a focus on some of the subtler gravity responses where technical reviews of previous drilling have suggested a possible masking of the target areas due to more complex geology than that seen at Oak Dam West. At Quarter end HWDD06 was at a total length of 1,044.3m against a planned length of approximately 1,500m. Drilling was slower than expected due poor ground conditions amongst other factors, HWDD06 commenced at a dip of 70° and was progressively shallowed with the ultimate aim to obtain a final dip of 60° (Table 1) to gain a better cross-sectional result. Hole_ID Depth (m) Dip Azimuth_TN Azimuth_Mag HWDD06 0 -70 80 73 HWDD06 500 -70 80 73 HWDD06 1000 -65 85 78 HWDD06 1500 -60 90 83 Table 1: Proposed drilling parameters for HWDD06.

Figure 1: Location of HWDD06 drill hole with residual gravity contours on enhanced Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI) colour map and proximity to Oak Dam West deposit. HWDD06 was designed to drill across a residual gravity feature, leveraging insights gained from nearby drill hole COHWDD03 that this area exhibits strong haematite and sericite alteration in the host granite (Donington Granite) which also hosts the Oak Dam and Carrapateena deposits. At the end of the quarter HWDD06 had been drilled to a length of 1,044.3m and had exited the basal conglomerate of the Pandurra Formation and encountered a mafic intrusive (Figure 2). Figure 2: Drill core from HWDD06 (1035.79 - 1042.10m) showing the transition from a basal conglomerate of the Pandurra formation (~1,038.4m) to a weathered mafic intrusive.

Significant analysis was undertaken to determine the site for HWDD07 at Horse Well following the identification of a major mineralised fault zone named the "Bluebush Fault" (Figure 3) which could be traced through drill holes HHWDD04, HWDD05 and HWDD05W1. Figure 3: Proposed Location of HWDD07 relative to Interpreted path of Bluebush Fault at 1180m RL. The identification of the Bluebush Fault as a high value exploration target is part of the Cohiba strategy in the continual enhancement of the prospectivity of the Horse Well Project area. An analysis of the previous drilling showed that a marked variability in copper and gold mineralisation, such as that found between adjacent holes HWDD04, HWDD05, and HWDD05W1 confirmed that persistence is warranted in the ongoing exploration at Horse Well; indeed parts of IOCG deposits are known to have a knife-edge boundary between barren and ore grade material. Ongoing review of previous and current drilling allowed the Company to further refine the scope of these targets to increase the probability of making a significant discovery. A review of holes HWDD04, HWDD05, and HWDD05W1 was conducted which highlighted an exciting correlation of oxidised grey haematite-chalcopyrite as both clasts and matrix in lenses of breccia within the newly interpreted 'Bluebush Fault' in HWDD05. Grey haematite-chalcopyrite is rare as an alteration type,

normally being confined to close proximity to ore zones within known IOCG deposits, and the association with a distinct structure gives a further tangible target for drilling. Cohiba believes that the Bluebush Fault contains the right mix of alteration, elevated copper mineralisation in the form of chalcopyrite veins associated with spotty gold, textural preparation by brecciation, and a likely dilational orientated structure. The only ingredient missing is 'scale', and with +2km of potential strike length (Figure 4) there is ample scope to satisfy this component. Figure 4: Plan View of Horse Well Project tenements overlaying a Vertical Gradient Magnetics map. The Bluebush Fault is marked with a strike length of 2 kilometres. This figure shows potential bounding, north-westerly trending structures, consistent with the Bluebush Fault being a length- limited, offset-limited dilational crack. Pernatty C The Company maintained regular meetings with DEM SA in relation to grant funding it received from the Accelerated Discovery Initiative's (ADI) grants for strategic drilling at its Pernatty C Project. An interim report including all costs incurred as part of the Pernatty C project was submitted to the DEM SA with the outstanding assay results to be incorporated when they have been received from ALS. Lake Torrens There was no activity on the Lake Torrens tenements during the quarter as access issues are currently being evaluated. Warriner Creek Project The Warriner Creek Project comprises 2 tenements under exploration licence to TDG, EL 6324 (Areas A and B) and EL 6533, which cover a combined area of 346 km2 over strategic IOCG targets in the Gawler Craton Three drill holes were completed at Warriner Creek with 1 drill hole over the Warriner Creek East Prospect and 2 drill holes over the Warriner Creek West Prospect. These drill holes were undertaken as part of the Farm-In Agreement that Cohiba has with Tigers Dominion Group Pty Ltd (TDG). The first hole was drilled at the Warriner Creek East Prospect (Figure 4) and targeted a Carrapateena style IOCG deposit where there is an isolated low-order magnetic anomaly and a near-coincident gravity anomaly.