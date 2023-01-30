Cohiba Minerals Limited December 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) (OTCMKTS:CHKMF) is pleased to provide an update in relation to the exploration activities carried out during the December 2022 quarter.



Highlights



- Horse Well hole HWDD08 completed to a depth of 1,509.9m, highlighting potential for an IOCG target, with assays due in current Quarter.



- In-fill assays for PSDDH01 at Pernatty C returned significant zinc-silver results.



- 474 samples were submitted for analysis for HWDD07 with significant Cu-AuAg intersections reported post Quarter end



- A comprehensive technical report was completed for HWDD07 and clarified the significance of the Blue Bush Fault to future drill planning.



- A Share Purchase Plan was completed and raised $0.87m



- Investor webinar conducted with comprehensive Q&A session.



- Cash balance of $1.48M at 31 December 2022.



*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/47O36IKB







About Cohiba Minerals Limited:



Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with the primary focus of investing in the resource sector through direct tenement acquisition, joint ventures, farm in arrangements and new project generation. The shares of the company trade under the ticker symbol CHK.



The Company recently acquired 100% of the shares in Charge Lithium Pty Ltd, which holds exploration licences in Western Australia.





Source:

Cohiba Minerals Limited





Contact:

Andrew Graham CEO admin@cohibaminerals.com.au