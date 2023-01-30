Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Cohiba Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHK   AU000000CHK3

COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED

(CHK)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:36 2023-01-30 am EST
0.007000 AUD   +16.67%
01/30Cohiba Minerals Limited December 2022 Quarterly Activities Report
AW
01/29Cohiba Minerals Limited (asx : CHK) December 2022 Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
01/24Cohiba Minerals Hits Copper-Gold-Silver at Horse Well Prospect in South Australia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cohiba Minerals Limited December 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

01/30/2023 | 12:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
December 2022 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) (OTCMKTS:CHKMF) is pleased to provide an update in relation to the exploration activities carried out during the December 2022 quarter.

Highlights

- Horse Well hole HWDD08 completed to a depth of 1,509.9m, highlighting potential for an IOCG target, with assays due in current Quarter.

- In-fill assays for PSDDH01 at Pernatty C returned significant zinc-silver results.

- 474 samples were submitted for analysis for HWDD07 with significant Cu-AuAg intersections reported post Quarter end

- A comprehensive technical report was completed for HWDD07 and clarified the significance of the Blue Bush Fault to future drill planning.

- A Share Purchase Plan was completed and raised $0.87m

- Investor webinar conducted with comprehensive Q&A session.

- Cash balance of $1.48M at 31 December 2022.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/47O36IKB



About Cohiba Minerals Limited:

Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with the primary focus of investing in the resource sector through direct tenement acquisition, joint ventures, farm in arrangements and new project generation. The shares of the company trade under the ticker symbol CHK.

The Company recently acquired 100% of the shares in Charge Lithium Pty Ltd, which holds exploration licences in Western Australia.



Source:
Cohiba Minerals Limited



Contact:

Andrew Graham
CEO
admin@cohibaminerals.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2023
All news about COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED
01/30Cohiba Minerals Limited December 2022 Quarterly Activities Report
AW
01/29Cohiba Minerals Limited (asx : CHK) December 2022 Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
01/24Cohiba Minerals Hits Copper-Gold-Silver at Horse Well Prospect in South Australia
MT
01/23Cohiba Minerals Limited Exploration Update - Significant Cu-Au-Ag Intersections
AW
01/23Cohiba Minerals Limited Announces Significant Copper, Gold and Silver Intersections fro..
CI
2022Cohiba Minerals Issues Share Purchase Plan Shares
MT
2022Cohiba Minerals Discovers IOCG Potential at Horse Well Prospect in South Australia
MT
2022Cohiba Minerals Limited Drilling at Horse Well Continues to Point to IOCG Potential
AW
2022Cohiba Minerals Limited Provides an Update to the Market in Relation to the Drilling At..
CI
2022Cohiba Minerals Limited Exploration Results Investor Webinar
AW
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -2,83 M -2,01 M -2,01 M
Net cash 2022 3,46 M 2,46 M 2,46 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10,6 M 7,56 M 7,56 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cohiba Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Graham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mordechai Benedikt Executive Chairman
Nachum Labowski Non-Executive Director
Justin Mouchacca Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED-14.29%8
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.79%10 011
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.1.06%8 640
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED2.97%7 576
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.12.15%914
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.11.11%532