Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) (OTCMKTS:CHKMF) is pleased to provide an update in relation to the activities carried out during the December 2023 quarter.Highlights- Reconnaissance work was completed over the Canadian (Ontario) prospects at Gathering Lake, Rogers Creek and Ottertail,- A review of the Horse Well and Pernatty C Project areas was undertaken to select and prioritise drill holes for the next field program,- Lake Torrens tenements were placed on retention status whilst access issues are being negotiated,- The Lake Pyramid tenements were combined into a single reporting structure,- All tenements in South Australia, Western Australia, Queensland and Canada (Ontario) held in good standing,- The Company successfully defeated a Statutory Demand from drilling company, Titeline Drilling Pty Ltd and was awarded costs,- $1.5 M raised through a share issue to professional and sophisticated investors*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:





