Cohiba Minerals Limited Exploration Update and Technical Reporting - Horse Well

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) (OTCMKTS:CHKMF) is pleased to provide an update on its explorations activities and a technical report on hole HWDD07.



- Hole HWDD08 completed to a depth of 1,509.9m with samples being prepared for assaying.



- Assay results expected soon for HWDD01 and HWDD02 (Horse Well)



- Assay results (infill) expected soon for PSDDH01 (Pernatty C)



- 474 samples have been submitted for assaying for HWDD07



Following a 3 week delay due to flooding and the subsequent inability to access the drill rig; hole HWDD08 has been completed to a depth of 1,509.9m with samples being prepared for assaying. Assay results for HWDD01 and HWDD02 (Horse Well) are expected soon along with the in-fill assay results for PSDDH01 (Pernatty C) where the Company is following up on the anomalous zinc, lead and silver results reported in its ASX Release on 26 July 2022. The technical report for HWDD07 is attached below with 474 samples also having been submitted for assaying.



HWDD07 TECHNICAL REPORT INTRODUCTION



HWDD07 was drilled at Horse Well prospect in the period 29 July 2022 - 3 September 2022. Basement was reached at 930.35m down hole, and the hole was completed to a total depth of 1519m. The target was the south extension of the Blue Bush Fault, which had been previously identified in holes HWDD04, HWDD05 and HWDD05W1. The specific aims of the hole were to gain more confidence in the exact orientation of the fault, and to test the strike extension to the south in a region of magnetic low.



The identification of the Blue Bush Fault as a structure of interest came about while mapping strip logs of the previous drilling. Holes HWDD04, HWDD05, and HWDD05W1 had generated interest due to broad zones of copper mineralisation, generally in the form of quartz-magnetite-chalcopyrite-pyrite veining. In each of the holes significant fault features were found. Although the presentation of the fault is quite different from hole to hole, the faults were presumed to be the same fault based on a fairly unique orientation to the fault, and that fault features >30cm at Horse Well tend to be rare, and so relate to pervasive structures. Although 3 intersection points where identified, there still remained a variety of possible orientations consistent with the data. The intersection of the Blue Bush Fault at the approximately predicted location is a strong indication that the fault actually exists and will enable future more aggressive step-out drilling.



