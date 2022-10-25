Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Cohiba Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHK   AU000000CHK3

COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED

(CHK)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:56 2022-10-24 pm EDT
0.007000 AUD    0.00%
05:31pCohiba Minerals Limited Horse Well Drilling Update
AW
05:31pCohiba Minerals Limited (asx : CHK) Horse Well Drilling Update
AQ
09/30Cohiba Minerals Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cohiba Minerals Limited Horse Well Drilling Update

10/25/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Horse Well Drilling Update

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) (OTCMKTS:CHKMF) is pleased to provide a brief update in relation to the drilling at the Horse Well Prospect (Figure 1*). HWDD06 / HWDD06W1 was completed in 22 July 2022. HWDD06 had to be abandoned as the hole reached basement due to drilling conditions but was successfully completed via wedge hole HWDD06W1.

HWDD06 was targeting a coincident magnetic and gravity anomaly sited 5 kilometres west of BHP's up-andcoming Oak Dam deposit (Figure 2*). Cohiba had previously tested the magnetic portion of this anomaly with drillhole HWDD03, which had intersected some strongly altered quartz-earthy hematite-K-feldspar-epidotechlorite-(muscovite) rock, which left open the potential for a 'near miss' of an IOCG (Iron Oxide-Copper-Gold) system, and hence the design of HWDD06 to test the gravity portion of the anomaly.

HWDD06W1 intersected mafic intrusives, Donington Granite and a pre-Donington gneiss. The Donington Granite is the host rock to BHP's Oak Dam and Oz Minerals' Carrapateena IOCG deposits. Alteration in HWDD06W1 is consistent with distal IOCG alteration, but not a 'near miss' scenario. A Northwest-Southeast mafic intrusive body intersected in the bottom of the hole possibly represents a major fault, in which case the prospective area may lie to the north of the fault.

The gain in geological understanding from HWDD06W1 and HWDD03 can be used to refine the geophysical model in the search for unexplained anomalies that may be indicators for IOCG style mineralisation. Drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Laboratories for analysis.

Cohiba's CEO, Andrew Graham said, "The Horse Well Prospect represents a key IOCG target zone within the Gawler Craton and we are committed to investigating it to the fullest extent possible. HWDD06 is considered to have great potential and was earmarked for investigation following encouraging results from HWDD03, HWDD04, HWDD05 and HWDD05W. Given the considerable target depth, we have ensured that all technical information at our disposal has been scrutinised in detail to maximise our potential for exploration success."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/YK2F6V8Q



About Cohiba Minerals Limited:

Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with the primary focus of investing in the resource sector through direct tenement acquisition, joint ventures, farm in arrangements and new project generation. The shares of the company trade under the ticker symbol CHK.

The Company recently acquired 100% of the shares in Charge Lithium Pty Ltd, which holds exploration licences in Western Australia.



Source:
Cohiba Minerals Limited



Contact:

Andrew Graham
CEO
admin@cohibaminerals.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2022
All news about COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED
05:31pCohiba Minerals Limited Horse Well Drilling Update
AW
05:31pCohiba Minerals Limited (asx : CHK) Horse Well Drilling Update
AQ
09/30Cohiba Minerals Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
09/29Cohiba Minerals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/20Cohiba Minerals Completes HWDD07 Hole Drilling at Horse Well Prospect; Shares Fall 6%
MT
09/20Cohiba Minerals Limited Exploration Update - Completion of HWDD07 at Horse Well
AW
09/20Cohiba Minerals Limited (asx : CHK) Exploration Update - Completion of HWDD07 at Horse Wel..
AQ
09/20Cohiba Minerals Limited Provides Exploration Update - Completion of HWDD07 at Horse Wel..
CI
09/15Cohiba Minerals Limited Warriner Creek - Exploration Results
AW
09/15Cohiba Minerals Limited (asx : CHK) Warriner Creek - Exploration Results
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -2,83 M -1,81 M -1,81 M
Net cash 2022 3,46 M 2,22 M 2,22 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11,4 M 7,30 M 7,30 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cohiba Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Graham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mordechai Benedikt Executive Chairman
Nachum Labowski Non-Executive Director
Justin Mouchacca Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED-50.00%7
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.45%8 136
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.18.79%7 788
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-12.97%6 561
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.-5.99%672
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.-35.96%362