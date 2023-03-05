Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Cohiba Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHK   AU000000CHK3

COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED

(CHK)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:47:25 2023-03-02 pm EST
0.004000 AUD   -11.11%
05:25pCohiba Minerals Limited Technical Review at Pernatty C Indicates Potential Deposit
AW
05:23pCohiba Minerals Limited (asx : CHK) Technical Review at Pernatty C Indicates Potential Deposit
AQ
01/30Cohiba Minerals Limited Provides an Update to the Market in Relation to Significant Assays Results from Drilling at the Horse Well Fault Prospect
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cohiba Minerals Limited Technical Review at Pernatty C Indicates Potential Deposit

03/05/2023 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Technical Review at Pernatty C indicates potential deposit

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) (OTCMKTS:CHKMF) is pleased to announce that re-logging of core and a technical review of the zinc assays from PSDDH01 at the Pernatty C Project indicates that there is good potential for a significant zinc deposit in the area.

Significant zinc intersections in Pernatty C drill hole PSDDH01 relate to the newly described 'Giles Waterhole Fault', a collection of low-angle, normal-fault controlled calcite-sphalerite fault-veins and spur-veins which control the significant intersections, and a calcite-sphalerite stockwork pervading away from this fault set. A broad alteration halo of K-feldspar and epidote extends away from the Giles Waterhole Fault, indicating sustained fluid flow at the time of mineralisation. Zinc grades are within economically acceptable ranges, only requiring an increase in size. Zinc grades are well above anomalism expected from a grass-roots exploration hole. Zones of strong disseminated sphalerite within strong epidote-chlorite altered wall rock open the possibility for bulk mineralisation.

Indications are that PSDDH01 has intersected part of a larger mineralised system, with the possibility of being peripheral to a significant deposit. The magnetic anomaly, whose source was not intersected is likely to be related to the mineralisation. If the magnetic anomaly is due to an intrusion then a manto-style target could exist in the surrounding sediments. Alternatively, the magnetic anomaly relates to chlorite-magnetite alteration (as seen at Punt Hill) and could relate to stronger alteration, which as observed in PSDDH01 may be correlated with disseminated (and hence bulk) mineralisation. Modelling of the geophysical magnetic anomaly has generated targets to follow up on.

Pernatty C lies along strike of the Punt Hill area, which has been subject to intense mesothermal alteration, and includes Monax Mining Ltd's best drill intercept of 122m @ 0.47% Cu, 0.38% Zn, 6.6g/t Ag and 0.1g/t Au in hole GHDD4 at their Groundhog Prospect. It is conceivable that intense alteration at Punt Hill mobilizes zinc, which is then deposited at the margins of this alteration at Pernatty C.

The large difference in geology between PSDDH01 and PSDDH02, is inferred to be due to a branch of the regionally significant Elizabeth Creek Fault, which the geophysics also indicates as bisecting the magnetic target. Magnetic highs forming the target of drilling were not intersected indicating that this target zone remains untested.

Executive Director and CEO, Mr Andrew Graham said: "The detailed technical review has further reinforced our belief that the Pernatty C Project may be host to a significant zinc deposit. The fact that the geophysical targets were not intersected during the first phase of drilling has provided impetus to fully investigate this area and to understand what type of depositional environment we are dealing with. Whilst the initial results at PSDDH01 came as somewhat of a surprise it should be recognised that intersecting mineralisation of this nature on an early-stage exploration play is a major achievement."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/H79RVWE2



About Cohiba Minerals Limited:

Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with the primary focus of investing in the resource sector through direct tenement acquisition, joint ventures, farm in arrangements and new project generation. The shares of the company trade under the ticker symbol CHK.

The Company recently acquired 100% of the shares in Charge Lithium Pty Ltd, which holds exploration licences in Western Australia.



Source:
Cohiba Minerals Limited



Contact:

Andrew Graham
CEO
admin@cohibaminerals.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2023
All news about COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED
05:25pCohiba Minerals Limited Technical Review at Pernatty C Indicates Potential Deposit
AW
05:23pCohiba Minerals Limited (asx : CHK) Technical Review at Pernatty C Indicates Potential Dep..
AQ
01/30Cohiba Minerals Limited Provides an Update to the Market in Relation to Significant Ass..
CI
01/30Cohiba Minerals Limited Significant Assays at new Horse Well Fault Prospect
AW
01/30Cohiba Minerals Limited (asx : CHK) Significant Assays at new Horse Well Fault Prospect
AQ
01/30Cohiba Minerals Limited December 2022 Quarterly Activities Report
AW
01/29Cohiba Minerals Limited (asx : CHK) December 2022 Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
01/24Cohiba Minerals Hits Copper-Gold-Silver at Horse Well Prospect in South Australia
MT
01/23Cohiba Minerals Limited Exploration Update - Significant Cu-Au-Ag Intersections
AW
01/23Cohiba Minerals Limited Announces Significant Copper, Gold and Silver Intersections fro..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -2,83 M -1,91 M -1,91 M
Net cash 2022 3,46 M 2,34 M 2,34 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,09 M 4,79 M 4,79 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cohiba Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Graham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mordechai Benedikt Executive Chairman
Nachum Labowski Non-Executive Director
Justin Mouchacca Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COHIBA MINERALS LIMITED-42.86%5
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.4.79%8 480
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.24%7 947
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-16.70%5 797
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.-14.97%695
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.12.46%514