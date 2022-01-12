Cohiba Minerals : Up to 10.85% Copper plus Gold intersected at Horse Well

Up to 10.85% Copper plus Gold intersected at Horse Well

Prospect

Highlights:

Assay results received from drill hole HWDD05 confirm persistence of copper and gold mineralisation in the vicinity of HWDD04.

in the vicinity of HWDD04. HWDD05 returned a combined length of 185.16m of mineralised core with some high-grade copper, gold and silver intersections.

combined length of 185.16m of mineralised core Longest intersection was 114.66m @ 0.37% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au and 1.0 g/t Ag from 1095.34m.

114.66m @ 0.37% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au and 1.0 g/t Ag from 1095.34m. Copper (Cu) grades up to 10.85%; gold (Au) up to 5.31 g/t and silver (Ag) up to 20.6 g/t.

Initial technical review of the drill core has shown that the mineralisation, brecciation and alteration styles in some of the mafic units are typical of an IOCG deposit

Assay results for the wedge hole (HWDD05W1) have been received and will be reported once the assessment is complete.

Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX: CHK, 'Cohiba' or 'the Company') is pleased to provide results for drillhole HWDD05 from the exploration drilling program at its Horse Well project in South Australia (Figure 1).

Cohiba's CEO, Andrew Graham says, "The results from drill hole HWDD05 provide further confirmation that we are drilling in the right location. The mineralisation is becoming more pervasive, and we have seen a considerable increase in gold and silver mineralisation as well as copper. Given that HWDD05 was angled from HWDD04 (same collar location) even a small step out has returned significantly improved results. We have also continued to apply considerable technical expertise on understanding the petrology, mineralogy, alteration styles and structures as these are critically important to understanding IOCG deposits and subsequent drill hole positioning. The considerable effort invested in this technical analysis will enable the Company to optimise its drilling programs for maximum success."