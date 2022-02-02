Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRHC   KYG237261055

COHN ROBBINS HOLDINGS CORP.

(CRHC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CRHC, ASPA, LAWS, ZNGA

02/02/2022 | 05:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CRHC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Allwyn Entertainment. If you are a Cohn Robbins shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Apifiny+Group+Inc. If you are an Abri shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with TestEquity and Gexpro Services. If you are a Lawson shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in shares of Take-Two common stock for each share of Zynga common stock that they own. If you are a Zynga shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-crhc-aspa-laws-znga-301474271.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about COHN ROBBINS HOLDINGS CORP.
05:21pSHAREHOLDER NOTICE : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CRHC, ASPA, LAWS, ZNGA
PR
01/28SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates BREZ, MCAE, ASPAU, CRHC; Shareho..
PR
01/22Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CRHC, SMFR, ZGNX, BFC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Con..
PR
01/21COHN ROBBINS : Allwyn Entertainment, a Leading Multinational Lottery Operator, to Support ..
PU
01/21Allwyn Entertainment to Go Public Via SPAC Merger With Cohn Robbins Holdings
MT
01/21European Lottery Operator Allwyn Entertainment Plans $9.3 Billion Listing on New York S..
MT
01/21Allwyn Entertainment entered into an agreement to acquire Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. i..
CI
2021Cohn Robbins in Talks to Bring Allwyn Public Via SPAC Merger
CI
2021Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
2021COHN ROBBINS : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or Related Audit Rep..
PU
More news