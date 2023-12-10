Certain Options of Coho Collective Kitchens Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-DEC-2023.

Certain Options of Coho Collective Kitchens Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-DEC-2023. These Options will be under lockup for 549 days starting from 9-JUN-2022 to 10-DEC-2023.



Details:

50,876,264 common shares and 1,525,000 options are subject to lock up at 10% on the Listing date for 15% for a period of 6, 12, 18, 24, 30 and 36 month after the Listing date.



In connection with the 56,709,764 shares, the Principals and certain other shareholders have agreed to enter into contractual lock-up agreements with the Agent (the ?Agent Lock-Up?) whereby they have agreed that they will not, directly or indirectly, sell, grant, secure, pledge, or otherwise transfer any of their Common Shares for a period of 180 days following the Closing Date.s