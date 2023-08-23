THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of the proposals referred to in this document or as to the action you should take, you should seek your own advice from a stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your shares, please pass this document together with the accompanying documents to the purchaser or transferee, or to the person who arranged the sale or transfer so they can pass these documents to the person who now holds the shares.

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under number 05684823)

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Cohort plc (the Company) will be held at Boyes Turner LLP, Abbots House, Abbey Street, Reading RG1 3BD, on 26 September 2023 at 2.30pm.

Attendance at the AGM

If you plan to attend in person, we would appreciate prior confirmation to allow us to plan appropriately. Please email cosec@cohortplc.com to confirm your attendance.

Voting ahead of the AGM

Your vote is important to us. We strongly encourage all shareholders to submit their vote in advance by appointing the Chair of the AGM as proxy, with voting instructions.

You can do this by appointing your proxy electronically, or, if you are a CREST member, appointing your proxy through the CREST proxy appointment service as explained in the notes to this Notice. The deadline for the receipt by our Registrar of all proxy appointments is 2.30pm on 22 September 2023.

If you are an institutional investor, you may be able to appoint a proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform, a process which has been agreed by the Company and approved by the Registrar. For further information regarding Proxymity, please go to www.proxymity.io. Your proxy must be lodged by 2.30pm on 22 September 2023 in order to be considered valid. Before you can appoint a proxy via this process you will need to have agreed to Proxymity's associated terms and conditions. It is important that you read these carefully as you will be bound by them and they will govern the electronic appointment of your proxy.

Voting at the AGM will be on a poll and will reflect all proxy instructions duly received. The options to vote are set out in note 1.