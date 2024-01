Cohort plc is a holding company, which provides a range of services and products for domestic and export customers in defense and related markets. The Company operates through two segments: Communications and Intelligence and Sensors and Effectors. The Communications and Intelligence division comprises the subsidiary businesses which provide electronic hardware and software solutions used for collecting, processing, and communicating information securely. It also includes the provision of domain expertise, training, and support services. The Sensors and Effectors division comprises of Chess Dynamics, SEA and ELAC SONAR, which provides sensors, including sonar, radar and visual, for land and sea domains. It also provides effectors for surface ships and land-based users to protect against sea, air and land-based threats including submarine, missile, and drone attacks. Its markets include Combat systems, digital services, training and simulation, and intelligent transport systems.