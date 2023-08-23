Cohort PLC - Reading, England-based defence and security technology firm - Says subsidiary Systems Engineering & Assessment Ltd has been awarded a 32-month contract valued at GBP17.5 million with an unnamed UK customer. SEA will provide an external communications system which will "significantly [enhance] overall mission effectiveness" by facilitating advanced real-time data exchange, critical information dissemination, and "seamless" co-ordination.

Cohort Chief Executive Andy Thomis says: "This contract is another significant win for SEA and will deliver essential communications capability to our customer's programme. It builds upon SEA's long-standing reputation and record of successful performance in this technology area. Together with other recent wins across the group, this contract further underpins our order book and enhances the visibility of future revenues."

Current stock price: 497.24 pence, up 2.8% on Wednesday morning

12-month change: down 5.7%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

