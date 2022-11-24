Advanced search
    CHRT   GB00B0YD2B94

COHORT PLC

(CHRT)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:04 2022-11-24 am EST
421.58 GBX   -3.09%
06:28aIN BRIEF: Cohort wins GBP5 million electronic warfare contract
AN
10/12Cohort : Chess Dynamics launches next generation electro-optical surveillance capability
PU
10/10Cohort : Sea awarded major upgrade contract with the royal navy
PU
IN BRIEF: Cohort wins GBP5 million electronic warfare contract

11/24/2022 | 06:28am EST
Cohort PLC - Reading-based defence and security markets-focussed technology - Says subsidiary MASS Consultants Ltd has won a GBP5 million contract for electronic warfare operational support services to an export customer. Adds this is a four-year extension to a contract that MASS has been undertaking for the past 15 years. Chief Executive Andrew Thomis says: "MASS's specialist expertise enables customers to get the very best out of their electronic warfare capability. This contract extension further strengthens our order book and enhances the visibility of the group's revenues in this financial year and beyond."

Current stock price: 421.58 pence, down 3.1% in London on Thursday

12-month change: down 29%

By Sophie Rose; sophierose@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 162 M 196 M 196 M
Net income 2023 11,0 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
Net cash 2023 4,73 M 5,70 M 5,70 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,5x
Yield 2023 3,06%
Capitalization 177 M 214 M 214 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
EV / Sales 2024 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 050
Free-Float 66,4%
Technical analysis trends COHORT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 435,00 GBX
Average target price 642,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Stephen Thomis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Walther Director & Finance Director
Nicholas Martin Prest Chairman
Jeffrey Lawrence Perrin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Edward Anthony Noel Lowe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COHORT PLC-18.69%214
ACCENTURE PLC-29.35%185 577
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.50%148 140
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.29%134 489
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.6.24%108 925
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.14%81 278