IN BRIEF: Cohort wins GBP5 million electronic warfare contract

Cohort PLC - Reading-based defence and security markets-focussed technology - Says subsidiary MASS Consultants Ltd has won a GBP5 million contract for electronic warfare operational support services to an export customer. Adds this is a four-year extension to a contract that MASS has been undertaking for the past 15 years. Chief Executive Andrew Thomis says: "MASS's specialist expertise enables customers to get the very best out of their electronic warfare capability. This contract extension further strengthens our order book and enhances the visibility of the group's revenues in this financial year and beyond."

Current stock price: 421.58 pence, down 3.1% in London on Thursday

12-month change: down 29%

By Sophie Rose; sophierose@alliancenews.com

