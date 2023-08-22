COHU INVESTOR PRESENTATION

2

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this presentation may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding being aligned to high growth semiconductor markets and expected CAGRs; all Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM) estimates; share and growth over time; market segments CAGRs and growth drivers for each business; 3-5 year target "Plan" or "Target Model" financial goals; target revenue CAGRs by business; market position in business verticals and changes over time; end-market growth estimates; savings from higher yield; resiliency of recurring business; Q3'23 financial guidance; recurring revenue and backlog; any other Fy'23 or Fy'24 forecasts; any references to product plans, roadmaps, developments and schedules; increases in test intensity, power and IoT nodes; expanding into probe card market; product lower cost, higher yield, throughput, productivity or life estimates; Sense+ gaining traction and growth; scalability and design wins with Diamondx testers; leadership in automotive test; product leadership in contactors; known good die inspection opportunities; DI-Core plans; gross margin expansion; est. Cap Ex; business segment revenue split at Target Model; revenue growth to $1 Bil; investment thesis; any future M&A; any future Term Loan B principal reduction; the amount, timing or manner of any share repurchases; and any other statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions; and/or include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "likely," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend;" and/or other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Any third-party industry analyst forecasts quoted are for reference only and Cohu does not adopt or affirm any such forecasts.

Actual results and future business conditions could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: cyclical COVID-19 pandemic impacts; new product investments and product enhancements which may not be commercially successful; inability to effectively manage multiple manufacturing sites in Asia and secure reliable and cost-effective raw materials; failure of sole source contract manufacturer; ongoing inflationary pressures on material and operational costs coupled with rising interest rates; economic recession; instability of financial institutions where we maintain cash deposits and potential loss of uninsured cash deposits; the semiconductor industry is seasonal, cyclical, volatile and unpredictable; the semiconductor equipment industry is intensely competitive; rapid technological changes and product introductions and transitions; a limited number of customers account for a substantial percentage of net sales; significant exports to foreign countries with economic and political instability and competition from a number of Asia-based manufacturers; loss of key personnel; reliance on foreign locations and geopolitical instability in such locations critical to Cohu and its customers; natural disasters, war and climate-related changes; increasingly restrictive trade and export regulations impacting our ability to sell products, specifically within China; significant goodwill and other intangibles as percentage of our total assets; risks associated with the MCT acquisition, such as integration and synergies, and other risks associated with additional potential acquisitions, investments and divestitures; levels of debt; financial or operating results that are below forecast or credit rating changes impacting our stock price or financing ability; law/regulatory and including tax law changes; significant volatility in our stock price; and the risk of cybersecurity breaches.

These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in Cohu's filings with the SEC, including the most recently filed Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and the other filings made by Cohu with the SEC from time to time, which are available via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by applicable law, Cohu does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.