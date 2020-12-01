Cohu : Provides Business Update for the Fourth Quarter Ending December 26, 2020

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today provided a business update and an upward revision to its fiscal fourth quarter 2020 guidance:

Forecasting record orders in fourth quarter, driven by RF tester share gains and accelerating automotive segment demand.

Expecting fourth quarter revenue of $195 to $200 million, a 31% sequential increase at mid-point over third quarter.

Strong momentum is projected to continue, with first quarter 2021 revenue expected to be approximately 5% higher than our updated fourth quarter guidance.

The company further reduced its term loan B debt associated with the financing of the Xcerra acquisition in October 2018 by $20.9 million fourth quarter-to-date.

Luis Müller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cohu, commented, “We are encouraged by our fourth quarter order momentum, continued ramp of our RF test solutions, accelerating automotive segment demand, and our drive to further improve operational efficiencies. With these business trends and our team’s outstanding execution, we are well positioned for growth in 2021.”

About Cohu:

Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

