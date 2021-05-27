Cohu : 2021 Proxy Statement

12367 Crosthwaite Circle Poway, California 92064-6817 NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS To Be Held On May 5, 2021 TO OUR STOCKHOLDERS: You are invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") of Cohu, Inc. ("Cohu"), to be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and safety of our stockholders, employees, Board of Directors and surrounding communities, Cohu has determined that the Meeting will be a completely ''virtual meeting'' of stockholders. You will be able to attend the Meeting as well as vote and submit your questions during the live webcast of the Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/COHU2021and entering the 16‐digit control number included in our notice of Internet availability of the proxy materials, on your proxy card or in the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. The Meeting will be held for the following purposes: To elect two (2) Class 2 directors, for a term of three years each. Advisory vote to approve Named Executive Officer (" NEO ") compensation. To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Cohu's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2021. To act upon such other matters as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Only stockholders of record of Cohu as of the close of business on March 16, 2021 will be entitled to vote at the Meeting. The holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of voting stock of Cohu entitled to vote at the Meeting must be represented virtually or by proxy to constitute a quorum for the Meeting. All stockholders are urged to vote by proxy or attending the virtual meeting in person, subject to any updates that we may announce prior to the Meeting. Your vote is very important to us, and voting your proxy will ensure your representation at the Meeting. Whether or not you plan to virtually attend the Meeting, we urge you to vote as soon as possible and submit your proxy via the Internet, or if you requested to receive printed proxy materials, by telephone or by signing, dating and returning your proxy card. If you virtually attend the Meeting, you may revoke your proxy and vote in person at the virtual Meeting. You may also revoke your proxy by delivering a written notice to the Secretary of Cohu, or by submitting another duly signed proxy bearing a later date. By Order of the Board of Directors, Thomas D. Kampfer Secretary Poway, California March 23, 2021 Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Stockholder Meeting to be held on May 5, 2021: The Proxy Statement and Annual Report to Shareholders are available at www.proxyvote.com. This notice of our Annual Meeting of Stockholders and the accompanying proxy statement and form of proxy are being distributed and made available on or about March 24, 2021.

12367 Crosthwaite Circle Poway, California 92064-6817 PROXY STATEMENT GENERAL INFORMATION This proxy statement is furnished in connection with the solicitation by the Board of Directors of Cohu, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Cohu"), of your proxy for use at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (the "Meeting"). Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and safety of our stockholders, employees, Board of Directors and surrounding communities, Cohu has determined that the Meeting will be a completely ''virtual meeting'' of stockholders. You will be able to attend the Meeting as well as vote and submit your questions during the live webcast of the Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/COHU2021and entering the 16‐digit control number included in our notice of Internet availability of the proxy materials, on your proxy card or in the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. Electronic Distribution We are furnishing our proxy materials to our stockholders over the internet using "Notice and Access" delivery. Electronic delivery is faster, convenient, economical and more environmentally friendly. On or about March 24, 20201, we expect to mail to our stockholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials containing instructions on how to access our proxy materials and the Cohu 2020 Annual Report via the Internet and how to vote your proxy. If you received the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, you will not automatically receive a printed copy of Cohu's proxy materials in the mail. If you would like to receive a printed copy, please follow the instructions provided in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. Voting On March 16, 2021, the record date fixed by our Board of Directors (the "Board"), Cohu had outstanding 48,116,839 shares of common stock. Only stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2021 will be entitled to vote at the Meeting and any adjournment thereof. We encourage you to read the entire Proxy Statement for more information prior to voting. Voting Procedures As a stockholder of Cohu, you have a right to vote on certain business matters affecting Cohu. This proxy statement relates only to the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders with respect to the election of the two (2) Class 2 directors nominated by the Board, an advisory vote on named executive officer compensation, and ratification of the appointment of Cohu's independent registered public accounting firm. Each share of Cohu's common stock you own entitles you to one vote for each proposal. Methods of Voting If you are a Cohu stockholder of record, you may vote by following the Internet voting instructions on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. If you received a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials on how to access the proxy materials via the Internet, a proxy card was not sent to you, and you may vote only via the Internet, unless you have requested a paper copy of the proxy materials, in which case, you may also vote by telephone or by signing, dating and returning your proxy card. Shares cannot be voted by marking, writing on and returning the Notice of Internet Availability. Any Notices of Internet Availability that are returned will not be counted as votes. Instructions for requesting a paper copy of the proxy materials are set forth on the Notice of Internet Availability. If you are a stockholder of record and return a signed proxy card but do not specify how you want to vote your shares, your shares will be voted FOR the named nominees for Class 2 director, FOR the advisory vote to approve named executive officer compensation, FOR the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Cohu's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2021, and in the discretion of the proxies (as defined below) as to other matters that may properly come before the Meeting. 2

If you are a beneficial owner of shares, your broker, bank, trustee, or other nominee may make telephone or Internet voting available to you. The availability of telephone and Internet voting for beneficial owners will depend on the voting processes of your broker, bank, trustee, or other nominee. Therefore, we recommend that you follow the voting instructions in the materials you receive. Voting over the Internet. If you are a stockholder of record, to vote over the Internet, please follow the instructions included on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. Voting by Mail. If you are a stockholder of record and have requested a paper copy of the proxy materials you may vote by mail by signing and returning the proxy card in the prepaid and addressed envelope provided. If you do that, you are authorizing the individuals named on the proxy card (known as "proxies") to vote your shares at the Meeting in the manner you indicate. We encourage you to sign and return the proxy card even if you plan to attend the Meeting. In this way, your shares will be voted if you are unable to attend the Meeting. If you receive more than one proxy card, it is an indication that your shares are held in multiple accounts. Please sign and return all proxy cards to ensure that all of your shares are voted. Voting by Telephone. If you have requested a paper copy of the proxy materials you may vote by telephone by following the instructions included on your proxy card. If you vote by telephone, you do not need to complete and mail your proxy card. Voting in Person at the Virtual Meeting. The Meeting will be held entirely online to allow for greater participation. Stockholders may participate in the Meeting by visiting the following website: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/COHU2021. To participate in the Meeting, you will need the 16‐digit control number included on your Notice, on your proxy card or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. Shares held in your name as the stockholder of record may be voted electronically during the Meeting. Shares for which you are the beneficial owner but not the stockholder of record also may be voted electronically during the Meeting; however, you may not vote beneficially held shares electronically at the Meeting unless you receive a valid proxy from your bank, brokerage firm, broker dealer or other nominee holder and those institutions will likely require your instructions to be submitted before the deadline listed above. Even if you plan to attend the Meeting, we recommend that you vote your shares in advance, so that your vote will be counted if you later decide not to attend the Meeting. Log in Instructions. To attend the Meeting , please log in at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/COHU2021. Stockholders as of the record date will need their unique 16-digit control number, which appears on the Notice and the instructions that accompanied the proxy materials, in order to be able to be able to submit a question or vote at the Meeting. If you are the beneficial owner of shares held in "street name" by a bank, broker or other holder of record, you may gain access to the Meeting by following the instructions in the voting instruction card provided by your bank, broker of other nominee. Submitting Questions Prior To or at the Meeting. If you would like to submit a question to be addressed during the question and answer portion of the Meeting, you may do so in advance at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/COHU2021, or you may type it into the dialog box provided at any point during the Meeting (until the floor is closed to questions). We intend to answer questions submitted prior to or during the Meeting that are pertinent to the Cohu and the Meeting matters, as time permits. Questions and answers will be grouped by topic and substantially similar questions will be grouped and answered once. Technical Assistance. Beginning approximately thirty minutes prior to the start of and during the Meeting, we will have a support team ready to assist stockholders with any technical difficulties they may have accessing or hearing the Meeting. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the Meeting during the check-in or during the Meeting, please call the technical support number that will be posted on the Meeting website log-in page. Revoking Your Proxy You may revoke your proxy at any time before it is voted at the Meeting. In order to do this as a stockholder of record, you must: enter a new vote over the Internet, by telephone or by signing and returning another proxy card bearing a later date;

provide written notice of the revocation to Cohu's Secretary; or

attend the virtual Meeting and voting in person during the Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website. If you are the beneficial owner of your shares (shares registered in the name of a broker, bank or other nominee), 3

you must contact the broker, bank or other nominee holding your shares and follow their instructions to change your vote or revoke your proxy. Quorum Requirement A quorum, which is a majority of the outstanding shares entitled to vote as of the record date, March 16, 2021, must be present virtually or represented by proxy in order to hold the Meeting and to conduct business. Your shares are counted as being present at the Meeting if you appear in person at the virtual Meeting or if you vote your shares over the Internet, by telephone or by submitting a properly executed proxy card. Proxies marked as abstaining on any matter and broker non-votes (as described below) will be counted as present for the purpose of determining a quorum. Votes Required for the Proposals For Proposal No. 1, Cohu utilizes a majority voting standard in uncontested elections of directors. In an uncontested election, a director nominee must receive a majority of the votes cast for such nominee's election (meaning the number of shares voted "For" a nominee must exceed the number of shares voted "Against" such nominee) in order to be elected. If the number of shares voted "Against" a director exceeds the number of shares voted "For" such director in any election, then the director nominee(s) would be requested to submit a letter of resignation and the Board would decide, through a process managed by the Nominating and Governance Committee, whether to accept the resignation. A contested election will generally include any situation in which Cohu receives a notice that a stockholder has nominated a person for election to the Board at a meeting of stockholders. A plurality voting standard continues to apply in contested director elections. The affirmative vote of a majority of the shares of Cohu common stock cast at the Meeting is required for approval of the advisory vote on named executive compensation (Proposal No. 2), and the ratification of the appointment of Cohu's independent registered public accounting firm (Proposal No. 3), as described herein. Broker Non-Votes Broker non-votes are shares held by brokers or nominees for which voting instructions have not been received from the beneficial owners or the persons entitled to vote those shares and for which the broker or nominee does not have discretionary voting power under rules applicable to broker-dealers. If your broker holds your shares in its name and you do not instruct your broker how to vote, your broker will nevertheless have discretion to vote your shares on our sole "routine" matter - the ratification of the appointment of Cohu's independent registered public accounting firm (Proposal No. 3). Your broker will not have discretion to vote on any of the other matters, which are "non-routine" matters, absent direction from you. Accordingly, shares subject to a broker "non-vote" will not be considered entitled to vote with respect to Proposals No. 1 and No. 2and will not affect the outcome of these proposals. We strongly encourage you to provide instructions to your broker regarding the voting of your shares. Abstentions Abstentions will have no effect on the election of directors (Proposal No. 1). Abstentions will be treated as being present and entitled to vote on the approval of the advisory vote on named executive compensation (Proposal No. 2), and the ratification of the appointment of Cohu's independent registered public accounting firm (Proposal No. 3) and, therefore, will have the effect of votes "Against" these proposals. Voting Confidentiality Proxies, ballots and voting tabulations are handled on a confidential basis to protect your voting privacy. Such information will not be disclosed except as required by law. Voting Results Final voting results will be announced at the Meeting and will be posted shortly after the Meeting on our website at www.cohu.com. Voting results will also be published in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") within four business days of the Meeting. After the reports are filed, you may obtain a copy by: visiting our website at www.cohu.com

contacting our Investor Relations department at (858) 848-8106; or

848-8106; or viewing our Form 8-K on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Proxy Solicitation Costs Cohu will bear the entire cost of proxy solicitation, including the preparation, assembly, printing, mailing and distribution of the proxy materials. Cohu's officers, directors and regular employees will not receive additional 4

compensation for such proxy solicitation services. Cohu may engage, as necessary, an outside solicitor in connection with this proxy solicitation. We will reimburse brokerage firms and other custodians for their reasonable out-of-pocket expenses for forwarding the proxy materials to you. Householding Under "householding," stockholders of record who have the same address and last name will receive only one copy of the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials unless one or more of these stockholders notifies us that they wish to receive individual copies. Stockholders who participate in householding will continue to be able to request and receive separate proxy cards. This procedure will reduce our printing costs and postage fees. If you are eligible for householding but you and other stockholders of record with whom you share an address received multiple copies of the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, or if you hold stock in more than one account, and, in either case, you wish to receive only a single copy of the Notice for your household, please contact: Corporate Secretary, Cohu, Inc., 12367 Crosthwaite Circle, Poway, CA 92064-6817. If you participate in householding and wish to receive a separate copy of the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, or if you do not wish to continue to participate in householding and prefer to receive separate copies in the future, please contact Cohu's Corporate Secretary as indicated above. Upon request, we will promptly deliver a separate copy of the Notice and, if applicable, the proxy materials to any stockholder at a shared address to which we delivered a single copy of any of these documents. Beneficial owners can request information about householding from their broker, banks, trustee, or other nominee. ******************************** IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE STOCKHOLDER MEETING TO BE HELD ON MAY 5, 2021 This proxy statement and Cohu's Fiscal Year 2020 Annual Report are both available at www.proxyvote.com. 5