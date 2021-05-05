Log in
    COHU   US1925761066

COHU, INC.

(COHU)
Cohu : Stockholder Presentation

05/05/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
May 5, 2021

2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Meeting Agenda

  1. To elect two (2) Class 2directors, for a term of three years each
    1. Andrew M. Caggia
    2. Luis A. Müller
  3. Advisory vote to approve Named Executive Officer ("NEO") compensation
  4. To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Cohu's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2021

May 5, 2021

Page 2

Leading-edge Solutions in Test & Inspection

~$636M ~45% ~12%

2020 RevenueRecurring in Nature(1)Non-GAAP Operating Income (2)

~19%

Large installed base with semiconductor leaders

$6.5B

2015-20 Revenue CAGR

Market Opportunity

(organic growth & acquisitions)

with ~7% CAGR (3)

Note: All figures shown for FY20, unless otherwise specified (1) "Recurring in nature" sales includes interface products, spares, kits (not as part of systems sales) and service (2) Non-GAAP figure;

see Appendix for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations, and notes regarding use of forward-lookingnon-GAAP figures (3) Source: Gartner, June 2020 and Company estimates for 2021

Value-Add Test & Inspection to Semi Manufacturing

Wafer

Wafer Processing

Wafer Test

Assembly Process

Test & Inspection

Starting as a pure

Circuit patterns are then

Each chip formed on the

Die are saw cut from the wafer,

Completed packages are then

silicon ingot, wafers are

printed onto wafers and a

wafer is then tested for

assembled onto substrates

rigorously tested and inspected

manufactured as ultra-high

fine electronic circuit is

it's electrical properties

where final package

for reliability and performance

purity monocrystalline

formed by injecting ions

and basic functionality

configuration is completed

through final test equipment

silicon wafers

simulating end applications

and conditions

Semiconductor manufacturing process from wafer production to test and inspection

May 5, 2021

Page 4

Serving Broad End-Markets

Automotive

IoT / IoV & Optoelectronics

Autonomous driving

All sensor

technologies

Electrification

Low energy

Active safety

connectivity

Connectivity

LED

Infotainment

LiDAR

Computing & Network

Industrial & Medical

• Data center & cloud

Automation

Hyperscale

Machinery

Computing

Energy management

Network

General medical ICs

infrastructure

Remote security

ASIC & FPGA

Smart grids

Graphic processors

Mobility

  • RF 5G to mmWave
  • App. processors
  • General connectivity
  • FPD Drivers
  • Power Mgmt. ICs
  • Near-fieldComm.

Consumer

  • Digital TVs, FPD
  • Fitness wearables
  • Gaming, GPU
  • Set-topbox
  • VR & AR
  • Voice user interface

May 5, 2021 Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cohu Inc. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 21:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
