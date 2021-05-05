|
Cohu : Stockholder Presentation
2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Meeting Agenda
-
To elect two (2) Class 2directors, for a term of three years each
-
-
Andrew M. Caggia
-
Luis A. Müller
-
Advisory vote to approve Named Executive Officer ("NEO") compensation
-
To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Cohu's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2021
May 5, 2021
Page 2
Leading-edge Solutions in Test & Inspection
~$636M ~45% ~12%
2020 RevenueRecurring in Nature(1)Non-GAAP Operating Income (2)
|
~19%
|
Large installed base with semiconductor leaders
|
$6.5B
|
2015-20 Revenue CAGR
|
Market Opportunity
|
(organic growth & acquisitions)
|
|
with ~7% CAGR (3)
Note: All figures shown for FY20, unless otherwise specified (1) "Recurring in nature" sales includes interface products, spares, kits (not as part of systems sales) and service (2) Non-GAAP figure;
see Appendix for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations, and notes regarding use of forward-lookingnon-GAAP figures (3) Source: Gartner, June 2020 and Company estimates for 2021
Value-Add Test & Inspection to Semi Manufacturing
|
Wafer
|
Wafer Processing
|
Wafer Test
|
Assembly Process
|
Test & Inspection
|
Starting as a pure
|
|
Circuit patterns are then
|
|
Each chip formed on the
|
|
Die are saw cut from the wafer,
|
|
Completed packages are then
|
silicon ingot, wafers are
|
|
printed onto wafers and a
|
|
wafer is then tested for
|
|
assembled onto substrates
|
|
rigorously tested and inspected
|
manufactured as ultra-high
|
|
fine electronic circuit is
|
|
it's electrical properties
|
|
where final package
|
|
for reliability and performance
|
purity monocrystalline
|
|
formed by injecting ions
|
|
and basic functionality
|
|
configuration is completed
|
|
through final test equipment
|
silicon wafers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
simulating end applications
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and conditions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Semiconductor manufacturing process from wafer production to test and inspection
May 5, 2021
Page 4
Serving Broad End-Markets
|
Automotive
|
IoT / IoV & Optoelectronics
|
•
|
Autonomous driving
|
•
|
All sensor
|
|
technologies
|
•
|
Electrification
|
|
•
|
Low energy
|
•
|
Active safety
|
|
connectivity
|
•
|
Connectivity
|
|
•
|
LED
|
•
|
Infotainment
|
•
|
LiDAR
|
|
|
Computing & Network
|
Industrial & Medical
|
• Data center & cloud
|
•
|
Automation
|
•
|
Hyperscale
|
•
|
Machinery
|
•
|
Computing
|
•
|
Energy management
|
•
|
Network
|
•
|
General medical ICs
|
|
infrastructure
|
|
•
|
Remote security
|
•
|
ASIC & FPGA
|
•
|
Smart grids
|
•
|
Graphic processors
|
|
Mobility
-
RF 5G to mmWave
-
App. processors
-
General connectivity
-
FPD Drivers
-
Power Mgmt. ICs
-
Near-fieldComm.
Consumer
-
Digital TVs, FPD
-
Fitness wearables
-
Gaming, GPU
-
Set-topbox
-
VR & AR
-
Voice user interface
|
