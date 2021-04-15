Log in
COHU, INC.

COHU, INC.

(COHU)
Cohu : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on April 29

04/15/2021 | 04:09pm EDT
Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, will release financial results for first quarter 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time/8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time/8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to dial into the conference call by using 1-866-434-5330 (domestic) or 1-213-660-0873 (international) and entering the pass code 6397776. Webcast access will be available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at www.cohu.com.

The teleconference replay will be available through May 6, 2021. The replay dial-in number is 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or +1-404-537-3406 (international) using pass code 6397776. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website through April 29, 2022 at www.cohu.com.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors and printed circuit boards. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.


© Business Wire 2021
