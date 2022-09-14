Advanced search
    ALCOI   BE0160342011

COIL

(ALCOI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:28 2022-09-14 am EDT
9.200 EUR   +0.22%
11:46aCOIL : Interim dividend of 1 paid out on september 30
GL
11:45aCOIL : Interim dividend of 1 paid out on september 30
AQ
08/30COIL : Special general meeting on september 14, 2022
GL
COIL: INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1 PAID OUT ON SEPTEMBER 30

09/14/2022 | 11:46am EDT
INTERIM DIVIDEND OF €1 PAID OUT ON SEPTEMBER 30

Brussels, 14 September 2022 (5.45pm) - COIL, the world leader for aluminium anodising, is announcing that the interim dividend of EUR 1.00 gross per share will be paid out on September 30, in line with the decision taken today by the shareholder’s general meeting.

The meeting decided to distribute an interim dividend to the shareholders based on the figures of the last completed financial year (being the financial year closed on 31 December 2021) for an amount of EUR 1.00 gross per share.

With a share price of EUR 9 on September 7, 2022, this interim dividend corresponds to a gross annual yield of 11.1%.

  • Agenda

  • 31 October 2022
First half 2022 results (after close of trading)

About COIL

COIL is the world's leading anodiser in the building and industrial sectors and trades under the ALOXIDE brand name.

Anodising is an electrochemical process (electrolysis) which develops a natural, protective oxide layer on the surface of aluminium and can be coloured in a range of UV-proof finishes. It gives the metal excellent resistance to corrosion and/or reinforces its functional qualities. Anodising preserves all the natural and ecological properties of aluminium; it retains its high rigidity and excellent strength-to-weight ratio, its non-magnetic properties, its exceptional resistance to corrosion. The metal remains totally and repeatedly recyclable through simple re-melting. Anodised aluminium is used in a wide variety of industries and applications: architecture, design, manufacturing and the automotive sector.
   
COIL deploys an industrial model that creates value by leveraging its unique know-how, its operational excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its people. COIL has around 110 employees in Belgium and Germany and generated a turnover of around €25 million in 2021.

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris | Isin: BE0160342011 | Reuters: ALCOI.PA | Bloomberg: ALCOI: FP

For more information, please visit www.aloxide.com

Contact

COIL
Tim Hutton | Chief Executive Officer
tim.hutton@coil.be | Tel. : +32 (0)11 88 01 88		CALYPTUS
Cyril Combe
cyril.combe@calyptus.net | Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

Financials
Sales 2020 23,0 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,25 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8,64 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25,6 M 25,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,1%
Income Statement Evolution
