Coil : SALES 2022

2022 SALES OF €26.5M

UP 4% ON THE PREVIOUS YEAR

COIL, world leader in aluminium anodising, announces annual sales of €26,5 million for the 2022 financial year, up 4.9% compared to 2021. After a strong first half, Tolling Sales (+2.4%) were impacted by the slowdown in demand in the second half, while Package Sales grew steadily over the year as a whole (+14.8%), driven by the momentum of European markets.

Sales evolution by quarter and by activity

(€M) 2022 2021 Variation Q1 6.61 5.91 + 12.0 % Q2 7.34 6.54 + 12.2 % Q3 6.73 6.39 + 5.3 % Q4 5.78 6.39 - 9.5 % Annual total 26.47 25.23 + 4.9 % Of which Tolling Sales 20.60 20.13 + 2.4 % Package Sales1 5.86 5.11 + 14.8 %

Significant events of the financial year

In a challenging economic environment marked by the return of high inflation, COIL recorded a solid increase in sales of 4.9% in 2022. However, the fourth quarter was down by 9.5% compared to the prior year due to de- stocking in the distribution chain.

In a global environment providing little visibility, particularly with regard to energy costs, the Company continued its strategy of improving its industrial performance by focusing its operations in the short term on its Landen site in Belgium, where energy prices were lower, and by relying on its high-efficiency line 6 in Germany.

The Company also stepped up its policy to reduce its carbon footprint by increasing investments in energy efficiency. In partnership with local renewable energy operators, the Company commissioned a photovoltaic farm at its Bernburg site in Germany in October 2022, thereby enabling it to supply 20% of the electricity used by the site with green energy at competitive costs. Studies on a similar action plan for the production site in Belgium have also been initiated.

Tolling sales: slowdown in demand in the second half

Tolling sales (€20.6 million) increased by 2.4% compared to 2021 and accounted for 77.8% of annual sales in 2022, compared to 79.8% the previous year. They were unstable between the first half (+18.5%) and the second half (-13.2%). Initially, the temporary shortage of aluminium supplies resulting from the post-COVID economic

1 Anodising and metal included

