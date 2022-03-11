Coima Res S p A : - Calling of the AGM

Milan, March 11th, 2022 - COIMA RES communicates the calling of the Annual General Meeting of the Company, in ordinary session, in a single call, for April 21st, 2022, with the following agenda:
Approval of the financial statements at December 31st, 2021 and presentation of the consolidated financial statements at December 31st, 2021
Allocation of the operating result and proposed dividend distribution
Report on the remuneration policy and the remuneration paid:
First section: report on the remuneration policy (binding resolution)
Second section: report on the remuneration paid (non-binding resolution)
Appointment of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2022
Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors
Authorisation to purchase and dispose of own shares pursuant to art. 2357 of the Italian Civil Code, subject to revocation of the previous authorisation
Taking into account the regulatory provisions issued for the containment of contagion from COVID- 19, in the pursuit of the maximum protection of the health of its Shareholders, corporate representatives, employees and consultants, the Company has decided to avail itself of the faculty provided for by Article 106, paragraph 4, of Decree-Law No. 18 of 17 March 2020, as last extended pursuant to Decree-Law No. 228 of 30 December 2021 converted into Law No. 15 of 25 February 2022, providing that intervention by those entitled to attend the Shareholders' Meeting may take place exclusively through the representative designated by the Company pursuant to Article 135- undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58/98, identified in Società per Amministrazioni Fiduciarie - Spafid S.p.A.
As already communicated to the market on February 24th, 2022, the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting the payment of a final dividend per share equal to Euro 0.20, to complement the interim dividend approved by the Board of Directors on November 5th, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be April 25th, 2022, the record date April 26th, 2022, and the payment date April 27th, 2022.
COIMA RES S.p.A. SIIQ - Piazza Gae Aulenti, 12 - 20154 Milano
Tel. +39 02 65.56.09.72 | Fax +39 02 73.96.50.49
Share capital € 14,482,292.19 fully paid - VAT N. 09126500967
The notice of call, the explanatory reports on the various items on the agenda and the further documentation relating to the Annual General Meeting will be made available to the public and made available on the company's website www.coimares.com, at the registered office of the
company and on the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com), in the terms and in the manner provided by the applicable laws and regulations. It should be noted that, with the same methods indicated above, the Annual Report relating to the year ended December 31st, 2021, will be made available to the public, together with the Reports of the Independent Auditors and the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors, the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures, the Report on the Remuneration Policy and the remuneration paid.
COIMA RES is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) founded in 2015 and listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2016. COIMA RES' strategy is focussed on the development and active management of a high-quality real estate portfolio with a high sustainability content that is positioned to meet the current and future demand from tenants. At present, COIMA RES owns and manages a real estate portfolio mainly concentrated on the Milan office segment. COIMA RES aims to offer to its shareholders a balanced risk-return profile characterized by a stable and sustainable dividend and by the potential for appreciation of the real estate portfolio over time.
