Coima Res S p A : - Calling of the AGM

COIMA RES - PRESS RELEASE

CALLING OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Milan, March 11th, 2022 - COIMA RES communicates the calling of the Annual General Meeting of the Company, in ordinary session, in a single call, for April 21st, 2022, with the following agenda:

Approval of the financial statements at December 31 st , 2021 and presentation of the consolidated financial statements at December 31 st , 2021

, 2021 and presentation of the consolidated financial statements at December 31 , 2021 Allocation of the operating result and proposed dividend distribution

Report on the remuneration policy and the remuneration paid:

First section: report on the remuneration policy (binding resolution)

Second section: report on the remuneration paid (non-binding resolution)

Appointment of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2022

Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors

Authorisation to purchase and dispose of own shares pursuant to art. 2357 of the Italian Civil Code, subject to revocation of the previous authorisation

Taking into account the regulatory provisions issued for the containment of contagion from COVID- 19, in the pursuit of the maximum protection of the health of its Shareholders, corporate representatives, employees and consultants, the Company has decided to avail itself of the faculty provided for by Article 106, paragraph 4, of Decree-Law No. 18 of 17 March 2020, as last extended pursuant to Decree-Law No. 228 of 30 December 2021 converted into Law No. 15 of 25 February 2022, providing that intervention by those entitled to attend the Shareholders' Meeting may take place exclusively through the representative designated by the Company pursuant to Article 135- undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58/98, identified in Società per Amministrazioni Fiduciarie - Spafid S.p.A.

As already communicated to the market on February 24th, 2022, the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting the payment of a final dividend per share equal to Euro 0.20, to complement the interim dividend approved by the Board of Directors on November 5th, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be April 25th, 2022, the record date April 26th, 2022, and the payment date April 27th, 2022.

COIMA RES S.p.A. SIIQ - Piazza Gae Aulenti, 12 - 20154 Milano

Tel. +39 02 65.56.09.72 | Fax +39 02 73.96.50.49

Share capital € 14,482,292.19 fully paid - VAT N. 09126500967