COIMA RES S.P.A.

(CRES)
Coima Res S p A : Collected 97% of rents due for the first nine months of 2020

10/02/2020 | 03:55am EDT

COIMA RES - PRESS RELEASE

COLLECTED 97% OF RENTS DUE FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2020

OFFICE LEASE RENEWAL SIGNED AT A 40% PREMIUM

Milan, September 30th, 2020 - COIMA RES is pleased to announce that, as of today, it has collected 97.2% of the rent due for the first nine months of 2020 (vs 99.4% at the same date in 2019).

Notwithstanding the current exceptional circumstances from both an economic and public health point of view, COIMA RES' tenant base has maintained a high professional conduct over the last few months, as it can be expected from large corporations operating globally.

In addition, COIMA RES has recently renewed the lease with QBE (a global insurance company) for an additional 6 years. The lease, which concerns more than 900 sqm office space at the Gioiaotto property in Porta Nuova in Milan, has been signed at a 40% premium to the previous rent in place, in line with the prime rent in the area.

COIMA RES is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) founded in 2015 and listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2016. COIMA RES' strategy is focussed on the development and active management of a high-quality real estate portfolio with a high sustainability content that is positioned to meet the current and future demand from tenants. At present, COIMA RES owns and manages a real estate portfolio mainly concentrated on the Milan office segment. COIMA RES aims to offer to its shareholders a balanced risk-return profile characterized by a stable and sustainable dividend and by the potential for appreciation of the real estate portfolio over time.

Contacts

COIMA RES

Alberto Goretti (Director, Investor Relations) - alberto.goretti@coimares.com

COIMA SGR

Kelly Russell (Managing Director, Marketing & Communication) - kelly.russell@coimasgr.com Lorenzo Barbato (Director, Marketing & Communication) - lorenzo.barbato@coimasgr.com

SEC Relazioni Pubbliche +39 02 624 999 1

Daniele Pinosa - pinosa@secrp.com - +39 335 723 3872

Fabio Leoni - leoni@secrp.com - +39 348 869 1144

International

Newgate Communications - +44 (0)20 3757 6767

Giles Croot, Elisabeth Cowell, Polly Warrack - COIMAFinancial@newgatecomms.com

COIMA RES S.p.A. SIIQ - Piazza Gae Aulenti, 12 - 20154 Milano

Tel. +39 02 65.56.09.72 | Fax +39 02 73.96.50.49

Share capital € 14,482,292.19 fully paid - VAT N. 09126500967

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

COIMA RES S.p.A. SIIQ published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 07:54:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 43,6 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
Net income 2020 1,90 M 2,22 M 2,22 M
Net Debt 2020 294 M 345 M 345 M
P/E ratio 2020 110x
Yield 2020 5,34%
Capitalization 203 M 238 M 238 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales 2021 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart COIMA RES S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Coima Res S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COIMA RES S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,65 €
Last Close Price 5,62 €
Spread / Highest target 69,0%
Spread / Average Target 53,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manfredi Catella Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Caio Massimo Capuano Chairman
Fulvio di Gilio Chief Financial Officer
Feras Abdulaziz Al-Naama Vice Chairman
Alessandra Stabilini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COIMA RES S.P.A.-36.28%238
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-41.75%12 497
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-25.03%7 979
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-25.28%7 066
DEXUS-22.14%6 954
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-37.15%5 985
