Coima Res S p A : Collected 97% of rents due for the first nine months of 2020

COIMA RES - PRESS RELEASE

COLLECTED 97% OF RENTS DUE FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2020

OFFICE LEASE RENEWAL SIGNED AT A 40% PREMIUM

Milan, September 30th, 2020 - COIMA RES is pleased to announce that, as of today, it has collected 97.2% of the rent due for the first nine months of 2020 (vs 99.4% at the same date in 2019).

Notwithstanding the current exceptional circumstances from both an economic and public health point of view, COIMA RES' tenant base has maintained a high professional conduct over the last few months, as it can be expected from large corporations operating globally.

In addition, COIMA RES has recently renewed the lease with QBE (a global insurance company) for an additional 6 years. The lease, which concerns more than 900 sqm office space at the Gioiaotto property in Porta Nuova in Milan, has been signed at a 40% premium to the previous rent in place, in line with the prime rent in the area.

COIMA RES is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) founded in 2015 and listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2016. COIMA RES' strategy is focussed on the development and active management of a high-quality real estate portfolio with a high sustainability content that is positioned to meet the current and future demand from tenants. At present, COIMA RES owns and manages a real estate portfolio mainly concentrated on the Milan office segment. COIMA RES aims to offer to its shareholders a balanced risk-return profile characterized by a stable and sustainable dividend and by the potential for appreciation of the real estate portfolio over time.

