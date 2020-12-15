Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Coima Res S.p.A.    CRES   IT0005136681

COIMA RES S.P.A.

(CRES)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 12/15 11:35:26 am
5.96 EUR   +1.71%
12:07pCOIMA RES S P A : Disposal of telecom portfolio
PU
11:37aCOIMA RES S P A : Letter from the Chief Executive Officer
PU
11/05COIMA RES S P A : First nine months report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coima Res S p A : Disposal of telecom portfolio

12/15/2020 | 12:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COIMA RES - PRESS RELEASE

COMPLETED DISPOSAL OF TELECOM PORTFOLIO

Milan, December 15th, 2020 - COIMA RES announces the completion of the disposal of the Telecom portfolio to APWireless, a subsidiary of Radius Global Infrastructure.

The Telecom portfolio consists of five properties situated in the North and Centre of Italy leased with a long-term contract to TIM (Telecom Italia). The sale price, equal to Euro 57.0 million, is in line with the latest independent appraiser's valuation as of June 30th, 2020.

COIMA RES acquired indirectly a minority stake (equal to 13.7%, on a pro-quota basis) in the Telecom portfolio in 2019, as a result of the acquisition of the Microsoft and Philips headquarters.

The net proceeds for COIMA RES deriving from the sale of the Telecom portfolio amount to approximately Euro 3.3 million (on a consolidated basis).

COIMA RES is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) founded in 2015 and listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2016. COIMA RES' strategy is focussed on the development and active management of a high-quality real estate portfolio with a high sustainability content that is positioned to meet the current and future demand from tenants. At present, COIMA RES owns and manages a real estate portfolio mainly concentrated on the Milan office segment.

Contacts

COIMA RES

Alberto Goretti (Director, Investor Relations) - alberto.goretti@coimares.com

COIMA SGR

Kelly Russell (Managing Director, Marketing & Communication) - kelly.russell@coimasgr.com

Lorenzo Barbato (Director, Marketing & Communication) - lorenzo.barbato@coimasgr.com

SEC Relazioni Pubbliche +39 02 624 999 1

Daniele Pinosa - pinosa@secrp.com - +39 335 723 3872

Fabio Leoni - leoni@secrp.com - +39 348 869 1144

International

Newgate Communications - +44 (0)20 3757 6767

Elisabeth Cowell, Polly Warrack - COIMAFinancial@newgatecomms.com

COIMA RES S.p.A. SIIQ - Piazza Gae Aulenti, 12 - 20154 Milano

Tel. +39 02 65.56.09.72 | Fax +39 02 73.96.50.49

Share capital € 14,482,292.19 fully paid - VAT N. 09126500967

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

COIMA RES S.p.A. SIIQ published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 17:06:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about COIMA RES S.P.A.
12:07pCOIMA RES S P A : Disposal of telecom portfolio
PU
11:37aCOIMA RES S P A : Letter from the Chief Executive Officer
PU
11/05COIMA RES S P A : First nine months report
PU
11/05COIMA RES S P A : Press release
PU
11/05COIMA RES S P A : Results 9M 2020
PU
10/29COIMA RES S P A : Revolving Credit Facility for Eur 10 million obtained
PU
10/28COIMA RES S P A : Obtained Revolving Credit Facility for Euro 10 million
PU
10/02COIMA RES S P A : Collected 97% of rents due for the first nine months of 2020
PU
09/30COIMA RES S P A : Update on rent collection and lease renewal at Gioiaotto
PU
08/17COIMA RES S P A : - Internal Dealing
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 41,4 M 50,3 M 50,3 M
Net income 2020 2,55 M 3,10 M 3,10 M
Net Debt 2020 294 M 357 M 357 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Yield 2020 5,12%
Capitalization 212 M 257 M 257 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales 2021 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart COIMA RES S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Coima Res S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COIMA RES S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,17 €
Last Close Price 5,86 €
Spread / Highest target 62,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manfredi Catella Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Caio Massimo Capuano Chairman
Fulvio di Gilio Chief Financial Officer
Feras Abdulaziz Al-Naama Vice Chairman
Alessandra Stabilini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COIMA RES S.P.A.-33.56%257
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-28.55%15 332
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-26.16%9 324
DEXUS-15.98%8 066
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-22.36%7 443
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-28.07%6 829
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ