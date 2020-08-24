Log in
COIMA RES S.P.A.

(CRES)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 08/24 11:35:50 am
6.16 EUR   -0.65%
12:53pCOIMA RES S P A : - Internal Dealing
PU
08/21COIMA RES S P A : - Internal Dealing
PU
08/17COIMA RES S P A : - Internal Dealing
PU
Coima Res S p A : - Internal Dealing

08/24/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

Modello di notifica e di comunicazione al pubblico delle operazioni effettuate da persone che esercitano funzioni di amministrazione, di

controllo o di direzione e da persone a loro strettamente associate.

Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely

associated with them.

1 Dati relativi alla persona che esercita funzioni di amministrazione, di controllo o di direzione/alla persona strettamente associata Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Nome

Per le persone fisiche:

Name

For natural persons:

Nome:

GABRIELE

Cognome:

BONFIGLIOLI

First name:

Last name:

2 Motivo della notifica Reason for the notification

a)

Posizione / Qualifica

Altro da persone che esercitano funzioni di amministrazione, di controllo o di direzione, o da persona strettamente associata:

Position / Status

Other from persons discharging managerial responsibilities or persons closely associated:

Nome:

GABRIELE

Cognome:

BONFIGLIOLI

First Name:

Last Name:

Pozione:

HEAD OF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Position

b)

Notifica iniziale /

Indicare se si tratta di una notifica iniziale o della modifica di una precedente

Nuova notifica.

Modifica

notifica. In caso di modifica, spiegare l'errore che viene corretto con la presente

Initial notification.

Initial notification /

notifica

Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to prior

Amendment

notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this notification is

amending.

3 Dati relativi all'emittente, al partecipante al mercato delle quote di emissioni, alla piattaforma d'asta, al commissario d'asta o al sorvegliante d'asta Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Nome

Nome completo dell'entità:

COIMA RES

Name

Full name of the entity:

b)

LEI

Codice identificativo del soggetto giuridico,

815600466855546A2E98

conforme al codice LEI di cui alla norma ISO 17442.

Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO

17442 LEI code.

4 Dati relativi all'operazione: sezione da ripetere per i) ciascun tipo di strumento; ii) ciascun tipo di operazione; iii) ciascuna data; e iv) ciascun luogo in cui le operazioni sono state effettuate

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Operazione - 1

Transaction - 1

a)

Descrizione dello

Indicare la natura dello strumento: - un'azione, uno strumento di debito, un derivato o uno strumento finanziario legato a un'azione o a uno strumento di debito;

strumento finanziario,

- una quota di emissione, un prodotto oggetto d'asta sulla base di quote di emissione o un derivato su quote di emissione.

Indication as to the nature of the instrument: - a share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument; - an

Tipo di strumento

emission allowance, an auction product based on an emission allowance or a derivative relating to an emission allowance.

Codice di identificazione

Description of the

Azione

financial instrument,

Codice di identificazione dello strumento come definito nel regolamento delegato della Commissione che integra il regolamento (UE) n. 600/2014 del Parlamento

Type of instrument

europeo e del Consiglio per quanto riguarda le norme tecniche di regolamentazione sulla segnalazione delle operazioni alle autorità competenti adottato a

Identification code

norma dell'articolo 26 del regolamento (UE) n. 600/2014.

Instrument identification code as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and

of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU)

No 600/2014.

ISIN:

IT0005136681

  1. Natura dell'operazione Descrizione del tipo di operazione utilizzando, se necessario, i tipi di operazioni stabiliti dall'articolo 10 del regolamento delegato (UE) 2016/522(1) della

Nature of the

Commissione adottato a norma dell'articolo 19, paragrafo 14, del regolamento (UE) n. 596/2014 oppure uno degli esempi specifici di cui all'articolo 19, paragrafo

7, del regolamento (UE) n. 596/2014.

transaction

Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

2016/522(1) adopted under Article 19(14) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a specific example set out in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

ACQUISIZIONE

A norma dell'articolo 19, paragrafo 6, lettera e), del regolamento (UE)n. 596/2014, indicare se l'operazione è legata all'utilizzo di programmi di opzioni su azioni

Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, it shall be indicated whether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a share option programme.

No

c)

Prezzo/i e Volume/i

Prezzo/i

Volume/i

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

6.22 EUR

5000

Se più operazioni della stessa natura (acquisto, vendita, assunzione e concessione in prestito ecc.) sullo stesso strumento finanziario o sulla stessa quota di

emissione vengono effettuate nello stesso giorno e nello stesso luogo, indicare in questo campo i prezzi e i volumi di dette operazioni, su due colonne come

illustrato sopra, inserendo tutte le righe necessarie. Utilizzare gli standard relativi ai dati per il prezzo e la quantità, comprese, se necessario, la valuta del prezzo

e la valuta della quantità, secondo la definizione dal regolamento delegato della Commissione che integra il regolamento (UE) n. 600/2014 del Parlamento

europeo e del Consiglio per quanto riguarda le norme tecniche di regolamentazione sulla segnalazione delle operazioni alle autorità competenti adottato a

norma dell'articolo 26 del regolamento (UE) n. 600/2014.

Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases, sales, lendings, borrows, …) on the same financial instrument or emission allowance are

executed on the same day and on the same place of transaction, prices and volumes of these transactions shall be reported in this field, in a two columns form

as presented above, inserting as many lines as needed. Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where applicable the price currency and the

quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the

Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No

600/2014.

d)

Informazioni aggregate

I volumi delle operazioni multiple sono aggregati quando tali operazioni: - si riferiscono allo stesso strumento finanziario o alla stessa quota di emissione; -

- Volume aggregato -

sono della stessa natura; - sono effettuate lo stesso giorno e - sono effettuate nello stesso luogo.

The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these transactions: - relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance; - are of the

Prezzo

same nature; - are executed on the same day; and - are executed on the same place of transaction.

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Volume aggregato:

5000

- Price

Utilizzare gli standard relativi ai dati per la quantità, compresa, se necessaria, la valuta della quantità, secondo la definizione del regolamento delegato della

Commissione che integra il regolamento (UE) n. 600/2014 del Parlamento europeo e del Consiglio per quanto riguarda le norme tecniche di regolamentazione

sulla segnalazione delle operazioni alle autoritàcompetenti adottato a norma dell'articolo 26 del regolamento (UE) n. 600/2014

Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing

Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to

competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014

Informazioni sui prezzi: - nel caso di un'unica operazione, il prezzo della singola operazione; - nel caso in cui i volumi di operazioni multiple siano aggregati: il

prezzo medio ponderato delle operazioni aggregate.

Price information: - In case of a single transaction, the price of the single transaction; - In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the

weighted average price of the aggregated transactions.

Prezzo:

6.22 EUR

Utilizzare gli standard relativi ai dati per la quantità, compresa, se necessaria, la valuta della quantità, secondo la definizione del regolamento delegato della

Commissione che integra il regolamento (UE) n. 600/2014 del Parlamento europeo e del Consiglio per quanto riguarda le norme tecniche di regolamentazione

sulla segnalazione delle operazioni alle autorità competenti adottato a norma dell'articolo 26 del regolamento (UE) n. 600/2014.

Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the price currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation

(EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent

authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

e)

Data dell'operazione

Data del giorno di esecuzione

2020-08-24T09:25+0000

Date of the transaction

dell'operazione notificata.

Date of the particular day of

e x e c u t i o n o f t h e n o t i f i e d

t r a n s a c t i o n .

Utilizzare il formato ISO 8601: AAAA-MM-GG; ora UTC.

Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD; UTC time.

f)

Luogo dell'operazione

Nome e codice di identificazione della sede di negoziazione ai sensi della

BORSA ITALIANA S.P.A. - XMIL

Place of trading

MiFID, dell'internalizzatore sistematico o della piattaforma di negoziazione

organizzata al di fuori dell'Unione in cui l'operazione è stata effettuata come

definiti dal regolamento delegato della Commissione che integra il regolamento

(UE) n. 600/2014 del Parlamento europeo e del Consiglio per quanto riguarda

le norme tecniche di regolamentazione sulla segnalazione delle operazioni alle

autorità competenti adottata a norma dell'articolo 26 del regolamento (UE) n.

600/2014.

Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic internaliser

or the organised trading platform outside of the Union where the transaction

was executed as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation

supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and

of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of

transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation

(EU) No 600/2014

Disclaimer

COIMA RES S.p.A. SIIQ published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 16:52:08 UTC
