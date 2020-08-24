Coima Res S p A : - Internal Dealing

|
Prezzo/i e Volume/i
Prezzo/i
Volume/i
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
6.22 EUR
5000
Se più operazioni della stessa natura (acquisto, vendita, assunzione e concessione in prestito ecc.) sullo stesso strumento finanziario o sulla stessa quota di
emissione vengono effettuate nello stesso giorno e nello stesso luogo, indicare in questo campo i prezzi e i volumi di dette operazioni, su due colonne come
illustrato sopra, inserendo tutte le righe necessarie. Utilizzare gli standard relativi ai dati per il prezzo e la quantità, comprese, se necessario, la valuta del prezzo
e la valuta della quantità, secondo la definizione dal regolamento delegato della Commissione che integra il regolamento (UE) n. 600/2014 del Parlamento
europeo e del Consiglio per quanto riguarda le norme tecniche di regolamentazione sulla segnalazione delle operazioni alle autorità competenti adottato a
norma dell'articolo 26 del regolamento (UE) n. 600/2014.
Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases, sales, lendings, borrows, …) on the same financial instrument or emission allowance are
executed on the same day and on the same place of transaction, prices and volumes of these transactions shall be reported in this field, in a two columns form
as presented above, inserting as many lines as needed. Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where applicable the price currency and the
quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the
Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No
600/2014.
d)
Informazioni aggregate
I volumi delle operazioni multiple sono aggregati quando tali operazioni: - si riferiscono allo stesso strumento finanziario o alla stessa quota di emissione; -
- Volume aggregato -
sono della stessa natura; - sono effettuate lo stesso giorno e - sono effettuate nello stesso luogo.
The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these transactions: - relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance; - are of the
Prezzo
same nature; - are executed on the same day; and - are executed on the same place of transaction.
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Volume aggregato:
5000
- Price
Utilizzare gli standard relativi ai dati per la quantità, compresa, se necessaria, la valuta della quantità, secondo la definizione del regolamento delegato della
Commissione che integra il regolamento (UE) n. 600/2014 del Parlamento europeo e del Consiglio per quanto riguarda le norme tecniche di regolamentazione
sulla segnalazione delle operazioni alle autoritàcompetenti adottato a norma dell'articolo 26 del regolamento (UE) n. 600/2014
Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing
Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to
competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014
Informazioni sui prezzi: - nel caso di un'unica operazione, il prezzo della singola operazione; - nel caso in cui i volumi di operazioni multiple siano aggregati: il
prezzo medio ponderato delle operazioni aggregate.
Price information: - In case of a single transaction, the price of the single transaction; - In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the
weighted average price of the aggregated transactions.
Prezzo:
6.22 EUR
Utilizzare gli standard relativi ai dati per la quantità, compresa, se necessaria, la valuta della quantità, secondo la definizione del regolamento delegato della
Commissione che integra il regolamento (UE) n. 600/2014 del Parlamento europeo e del Consiglio per quanto riguarda le norme tecniche di regolamentazione
sulla segnalazione delle operazioni alle autorità competenti adottato a norma dell'articolo 26 del regolamento (UE) n. 600/2014.
Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the price currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation
(EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent
authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
e)
Data dell'operazione
Data del giorno di esecuzione
2020-08-24T09:25+0000
Date of the transaction
dell'operazione notificata.
Date of the particular day of
e x e c u t i o n o f t h e n o t i f i e d
t r a n s a c t i o n .
Utilizzare il formato ISO 8601: AAAA-MM-GG; ora UTC.
Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD; UTC time.
f)
Luogo dell'operazione
Nome e codice di identificazione della sede di negoziazione ai sensi della
BORSA ITALIANA S.P.A. - XMIL
Place of trading
MiFID, dell'internalizzatore sistematico o della piattaforma di negoziazione
organizzata al di fuori dell'Unione in cui l'operazione è stata effettuata come
definiti dal regolamento delegato della Commissione che integra il regolamento
(UE) n. 600/2014 del Parlamento europeo e del Consiglio per quanto riguarda
le norme tecniche di regolamentazione sulla segnalazione delle operazioni alle
autorità competenti adottata a norma dell'articolo 26 del regolamento (UE) n.
600/2014.
Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic internaliser
or the organised trading platform outside of the Union where the transaction
was executed as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation
supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and
of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of
transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation
(EU) No 600/2014
|