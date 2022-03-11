Coima Res S p A : - Notice of call of AGM - abstract

Authorisation to purchase and dispose of treasury shares pursuant to Article 2357 of the Italian Civil Code, subject to revocation of the previous authorisation resolved by the Annual General Meeting on April 22

Those entitled to attend and exercise their right to vote are called to the Annual General Meeting on April 21st, 2022, in single call, at 9:00 a.m., in Milan, Piazza Gae Aulenti, 12, to discuss and pass resolutions on the following

COVID Emergency 19 - Procedures for the Annual General Meeting

Taking into account the regulatory requirements for the containment of COVID-19 infection, participation in the Annual General Meeting by those entitled to attend may only take place through the representative designated by the Company pursuant to art. 135-undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24th, 1998 (i.e. Spafid S.p.A.), the "Designated Representative"), in the manner indicated in the full version of the notice of call available on the Company's website at the address www.coimares.com in the section "Governance/Annual General Meetings".

Information on the share capital as well as information on how and when to do so:

the entitlement to attend the Annual General Meeting (with a record date of April 8 th , 2022) exclusively through the Appointed Representative, the granting of proxies/sub-delegations to the Appointed Representative and the exercise of voting rights through the latter;

, 2022) exclusively through the Appointed Representative, the granting of proxies/sub-delegations to the Appointed Representative and the exercise of voting rights through the latter; the exercise of the right to supplement the agenda, the right to submit new resolution proposals and the right to ask questions on the items on the agenda;

the availability of the full text of the resolution proposals, together with the reports on the items on the agenda and the documentation relating to the Annual General Meeting (with regard to the appointment of the Board of Directors, it should be noted that pursuant to Consob Resolution no. 60 of 28/01/2022, shareholders who, alone or together with other shareholders, represent at least 4.5% of the share capital are entitled to submit a list. The lists of candidates must be filed by the shareholder(s) at least 25 calendar days prior to the date set for the Annual General Meeting. However, in view of the fact that the deadline falls on a Sunday and that the Company's offices are closed, this deadline for the benefit of shareholders is postponed to Monday March 28 th , 2022);

are set out in the full notice of call, the text of which - together with the Articles of Association and the documentation relating to the Annual General Meeting - is available on the Company's website at the address www.coimares.com in the "Governance/Assemblies of Shareholders" section, and at the "EmarketStorage" storage mechanism, available at the address www.emarketstorage.com.

