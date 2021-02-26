Coima Res S p A : Press release integration

COIMA RES - PRESS RELEASEINTEGRATION OF THE PRESS RELEASE OF FEBRUARY 25th, 2021

Milan, February 26th, 2021 - In addition to what was disclosed on February 25th, 2021, the financial statements relating to the separate accounts of COIMA RES S.p.A. SIIQ as at December 31st, 2020 are hereby reported.

STATEMENT OF PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR

(in Euro) December 31st, 2020 of which related parties December 31st, 2019 of which related parties Income statements Rents 9,833,808 - 16,271,130 - Net real estate operating expenses (1,082,170) (342,461) (1,637,457) (693,107) Net rents 8,751,638 (342,461) 14,633,673 (693,107) Income / (losses) from real estate disposals - - 3,561,868 - Net revenues from disposals - - 3,561,868 - G&A expenses (4,402,418) (1,935,356) (6,841,968) (3,930,908) Other operating expenses (41,684) 122,000 (27,890) - Gross operating income 4,307,536 (2,155,817) 11,325,683 (4,624,015) Net depreciation (17,955,369) (17,745,693) (647,469) (81,139) Net movement in fair value (1,202,658) - 4,472,898 - Net operating income (14,850,491) (19,901,510) 15,151,112 (4,705,154) Income from investments 28,936,973 28,936,973 9,355,582 9,355,582 Financial income 1,160 - 530 - Financial expenses (3,154,030) (7,903) (4,330,403) 2,470,246 Profit before taxes 10,933,612 9,027,560 20,176,821 7,120,674 Income taxes - - - - Profit 10,933,612 9,027,560 20,176,821 7,120,674 (693,107)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT

(in Euro) December 31st, 2020 December 31st, 2019 Profit for the year 10,933,612 20,176,821 Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit of the period in subsequent periods 374,580 (544,923) Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit of the period in subsequent periods - - Other comprehensive income 11,308,192 19,631,898

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in Euro) December 31st, 2020 of which related parties December 31st, 2019 of which related parties Assets Real estate investments 192,800,00 - 193,900,000 - Other tangible assets 950,846 690,440 1,061,256 770,994 Other intangible assets 255,558 - 185,580 - Investments in subsidiaries 267,785,848 - 285,450,315 - Investments in associated companies 24,732,731 - 19,518,446 - Non-current financial receivables 1,189,658 1,189,658 1,650,785 1,650,785 Derivatives 5,594 - 33,701 - Total non-current assets 487,720,235 1,880,098 501,800,083 2,421,779 Trade and other current receivables 9,515,734 4,566,630 10,542,188 5,520,261 Current financial receivables 490,923 490,923 490,899 490,899 Cash and cash equivalents 10,648,167 - 12,466,758 - Total current assets 20,654,824 5,057,553 23,499,845 6,011,160 Total assets 508,375,059 6,937,651 525,299,928 8,432,939 Liabilities Capital stock 14,482,292 - 14,482,292 - Share premium reserve 336,272,528 - 336,272,528 - Valuation reserve (1,428,453) - (1,676,529) - Interim dividend (3,610,656) - (3,610,656) - Other reserve 38,944,184 - 34,338,484 - Profit/ (loss) carried forward 7,175,447 - 2,309,789 - Profit/ (loss) for the year 10,933,612 - 20,176,821 - Shareholders' equity 402,768,954 - 402,292,729 - Non-current bank borrowings 97,958,386 - 99,131,633 - Non-current financial liabilities 704,079 704,079 778,502 778,502 Payables for post-employment benefits 99,743 - 71,093 - Provision for risk and charges 391,021 391,021 372,803 372,803 Derivatives 1,530,587 - 1,747,198 - Trade payables and other non-current liabilities 1,032,325 876,000 1,141,210 998,000 Total non-current liabilities 101,716,141 1,971,100 103,242,439 2,149,304 Current bank borrowings - - 16,139,657 - Trade payables and other current liabilities 3,879,045 801,217 3,614,184 1,576,157 Current tax payables 10,919 - 10,919 - Total current liabilities 3,889,964 801,217 19,764,760 1,576,157 Total liabilities 105,606,105 2,772,317 123,007,199 3,725,461 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 508,375,059 2,772,317 525,299,928 3,725,461 5,520,261

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(in Euro) Balance as of January 1st, 2019 14,450,800 335,549,475 (956,533) 4,692,979 2,091,782 36,889,839 392,718,342 Allocation of profit for the year - - - 25,869,732 218,007 (26,087,739) - Distribution of dividends 2018 1 - - - 3,600,700 - (10,802,100) (7,201,400) 2019 interim dividend - - - (3,610,656) - - (3,610,656) Derivatives valuation - - (719,996) 175,073 - - (544,923) Capital increase 31,492 723,053 - - - - 754,545 Profit /(loss) for the period - - - - - 20,176,821 20,176,821 Balance as of December 31st, 2019 14,482,292 336,272,528 (1,676,529) 30,727,828 2,309,789 20,176,821 402,292,729 Allocation of profit for the year - - - 4,479,196 4,865,658 (9,344,854) - Distribution of dividends 2019 2 - - - 3,610,656 - (10,831,967) (7,221,311) 2020 interim dividend - - - (3,610,656) - - (3,610,656) Derivatives valuation - - 248,076 109,810 - - 357,886 Actuarial profit reserve IAS 19 - - - 16,694 - - 16,694 Profit /(loss) for the period - - - - - 10,933,612 10,933,612 Balance as of December 31st, 2020 14,482,292 336,272,528 (1,428,453) 35,333,528 7,175,447 10,933,612 402,768,954 Capitalstock

