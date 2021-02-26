Coima Res S p A : Press release integration

COIMA RES - PRESS RELEASEINTEGRATION OF THE PRESS RELEASE OF FEBRUARY 25th, 2021
Milan, February 26th, 2021-In addition to what was disclosed on February 25th, 2021, the financial statements relating to the separate accounts of COIMA RES S.p.A. SIIQ as at December 31st, 2020 are hereby reported.
STATEMENT OF PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR
(in Euro)
December 31st, 2020
of which relatedparties
December 31st, 2019
of which relatedparties
Income statements
Rents
9,833,808
-
16,271,130
-
Net real estate operating expenses
(1,082,170)
(342,461)
(1,637,457)
(693,107)
Net rents
8,751,638
(342,461)
14,633,673
(693,107)
Income / (losses) from real estate disposals
-
-
3,561,868
-
Net revenues from disposals
-
-
3,561,868
-
G&A expenses
(4,402,418)
(1,935,356)
(6,841,968)
(3,930,908)
Other operating expenses
(41,684)
122,000
(27,890)
-
Gross operating income
4,307,536
(2,155,817)
11,325,683
(4,624,015)
Net depreciation
(17,955,369)
(17,745,693)
(647,469)
(81,139)
Net movement in fair value
(1,202,658)
-
4,472,898
-
Net operating income
(14,850,491)
(19,901,510)
15,151,112
(4,705,154)
Income from investments
28,936,973
28,936,973
9,355,582
9,355,582
Financial income
1,160
-
530
-
Financial expenses
(3,154,030)
(7,903)
(4,330,403)
2,470,246
Profit before taxes
10,933,612
9,027,560
20,176,821
7,120,674
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
Profit
10,933,612
9,027,560
20,176,821
7,120,674
(693,107)
(693,107)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT
(in Euro)
December 31st, 2020
December 31st, 2019
Profit for the year
10,933,612
20,176,821
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit of the period in subsequent periods
374,580
(544,923)
Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit of the period in subsequent periods
-
-
Other comprehensive income
11,308,192
19,631,898
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(in Euro)
December 31st, 2020
of which related parties
December 31st, 2019
of which related parties
Assets
Real estate investments
192,800,00
-
193,900,000
-
Other tangible assets
950,846
690,440
1,061,256
770,994
Other intangible assets
255,558
-
185,580
-
Investments in subsidiaries
267,785,848
-
285,450,315
-
Investments in associated companies
24,732,731
-
19,518,446
-
Non-current financial receivables
1,189,658
1,189,658
1,650,785
1,650,785
Derivatives
5,594
-
33,701
-
Total non-current assets
487,720,235
1,880,098
501,800,083
2,421,779
Trade and other current receivables
9,515,734
4,566,630
10,542,188
5,520,261
Current financial receivables
490,923
490,923
490,899
490,899
Cash and cash equivalents
10,648,167
-
12,466,758
-
Total current assets
20,654,824
5,057,553
23,499,845
6,011,160
Total assets
508,375,059
6,937,651
525,299,928
8,432,939
Liabilities
Capital stock
14,482,292
-
14,482,292
-
Share premium reserve
336,272,528
-
336,272,528
-
Valuation reserve
(1,428,453)
-
(1,676,529)
-
Interim dividend
(3,610,656)
-
(3,610,656)
-
Other reserve
38,944,184
-
34,338,484
-
Profit/ (loss) carried forward
7,175,447
-
2,309,789
-
Profit/ (loss) for the year
10,933,612
-
20,176,821
-
Shareholders' equity
402,768,954
-
402,292,729
-
Non-current bank borrowings
97,958,386
-
99,131,633
-
Non-current financial liabilities
704,079
704,079
778,502
778,502
Payables for post-employment benefits
99,743
-
71,093
-
Provision for risk and charges
391,021
391,021
372,803
372,803
Derivatives
1,530,587
-
1,747,198
-
Trade payables and other non-current liabilities
1,032,325
876,000
1,141,210
998,000
Total non-current liabilities
101,716,141
1,971,100
103,242,439
2,149,304
Current bank borrowings
-
-
16,139,657
-
Trade payables and other current liabilities
3,879,045
801,217
3,614,184
1,576,157
Current tax payables
10,919
-
10,919
-
Total current liabilities
3,889,964
801,217
19,764,760
1,576,157
Total liabilities
105,606,105
2,772,317
123,007,199
3,725,461
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
508,375,059
2,772,317
525,299,928
3,725,461
5,520,261
1,576,157
1,576,157 3,725,461 3,725,461
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(in Euro)
Balance as of January 1st, 2019
14,450,800
335,549,475
(956,533)
4,692,979
2,091,782
36,889,839
392,718,342
Allocation of profit for the year
-
-
-
25,869,732
218,007
(26,087,739)
-
Distribution of dividends 20181
-
-
-
3,600,700
-
(10,802,100)
(7,201,400)
2019 interim dividend
-
-
-
(3,610,656)
-
-
(3,610,656)
Derivatives valuation
-
-
(719,996)
175,073
-
-
(544,923)
Capital increase
31,492
723,053
-
-
-
-
754,545
Profit /(loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
-
20,176,821
20,176,821
Balance as of December 31st, 2019
14,482,292
336,272,528
(1,676,529)
30,727,828
2,309,789
20,176,821
402,292,729
Allocation of profit for the year
-
-
-
4,479,196
4,865,658
(9,344,854)
-
Distribution of dividends 20192
-
-
-
3,610,656
-
(10,831,967)
(7,221,311)
2020 interim dividend
-
-
-
(3,610,656)
-
-
(3,610,656)
Derivatives valuation
-
-
248,076
109,810
-
-
357,886
Actuarial profit reserve IAS 19
-
-
-
16,694
-
-
16,694
Profit /(loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
-
10,933,612
10,933,612
Balance as of December 31st, 2020
14,482,292
336,272,528
(1,428,453)
35,333,528
7,175,447
10,933,612
402,768,954
Capitalstock
Sharepremium reserve
Valuationreserve
Otherreserves
(Interim dividend)
Profit/(loss) carriedforward
Profit/(loss)for theyear
Total
Shareholders'
equity
1Not including the interim dividend on 2018 results amounting to Euro 3,601 thousand, paid in November 2018.
2Not including the interim dividend on 2019 results amounting to Euro 3,611 thousand, paid in November 2019.
