Coima Res S p A : Press release integration

02/26/2021 | 01:51pm EST
COIMA RES - PRESS RELEASEINTEGRATION OF THE PRESS RELEASE OF FEBRUARY 25th, 2021

Milan, February 26th, 2021 - In addition to what was disclosed on February 25th, 2021, the financial statements relating to the separate accounts of COIMA RES S.p.A. SIIQ as at December 31st, 2020 are hereby reported.

STATEMENT OF PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR

(in Euro)

December 31st, 2020

of which related parties

December 31st, 2019

of which related parties

Income statements

Rents

9,833,808

-

16,271,130

-

Net real estate operating expenses

(1,082,170)

(342,461)

(1,637,457)

(693,107)

Net rents

8,751,638

(342,461)

14,633,673

(693,107)

Income / (losses) from real estate disposals

-

-

3,561,868

-

Net revenues from disposals

-

-

3,561,868

-

G&A expenses

(4,402,418)

(1,935,356)

(6,841,968)

(3,930,908)

Other operating expenses

(41,684)

122,000

(27,890)

-

Gross operating income

4,307,536

(2,155,817)

11,325,683

(4,624,015)

Net depreciation

(17,955,369)

(17,745,693)

(647,469)

(81,139)

Net movement in fair value

(1,202,658)

-

4,472,898

-

Net operating income

(14,850,491)

(19,901,510)

15,151,112

(4,705,154)

Income from investments

28,936,973

28,936,973

9,355,582

9,355,582

Financial income

1,160

-

530

-

Financial expenses

(3,154,030)

(7,903)

(4,330,403)

2,470,246

Profit before taxes

10,933,612

9,027,560

20,176,821

7,120,674

Income taxes

-

-

-

-

Profit

10,933,612

9,027,560

20,176,821

7,120,674

(693,107)

(693,107)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT

(in Euro)

December 31st, 2020

December 31st, 2019

Profit for the year

10,933,612

20,176,821

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit of the period in subsequent periods

374,580

(544,923)

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit of the period in subsequent periods

-

-

Other comprehensive income

11,308,192

19,631,898

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in Euro)

December 31st, 2020

of which related parties

December 31st, 2019

of which related parties

Assets

Real estate investments

192,800,00

-

193,900,000

-

Other tangible assets

950,846

690,440

1,061,256

770,994

Other intangible assets

255,558

-

185,580

-

Investments in subsidiaries

267,785,848

-

285,450,315

-

Investments in associated companies

24,732,731

-

19,518,446

-

Non-current financial receivables

1,189,658

1,189,658

1,650,785

1,650,785

Derivatives

5,594

-

33,701

-

Total non-current assets

487,720,235

1,880,098

501,800,083

2,421,779

Trade and other current receivables

9,515,734

4,566,630

10,542,188

5,520,261

Current financial receivables

490,923

490,923

490,899

490,899

Cash and cash equivalents

10,648,167

-

12,466,758

-

Total current assets

20,654,824

5,057,553

23,499,845

6,011,160

Total assets

508,375,059

6,937,651

525,299,928

8,432,939

Liabilities

Capital stock

14,482,292

-

14,482,292

-

Share premium reserve

336,272,528

-

336,272,528

-

Valuation reserve

(1,428,453)

-

(1,676,529)

-

Interim dividend

(3,610,656)

-

(3,610,656)

-

Other reserve

38,944,184

-

34,338,484

-

Profit/ (loss) carried forward

7,175,447

-

2,309,789

-

Profit/ (loss) for the year

10,933,612

-

20,176,821

-

Shareholders' equity

402,768,954

-

402,292,729

-

Non-current bank borrowings

97,958,386

-

99,131,633

-

Non-current financial liabilities

704,079

704,079

778,502

778,502

Payables for post-employment benefits

99,743

-

71,093

-

Provision for risk and charges

391,021

391,021

372,803

372,803

Derivatives

1,530,587

-

1,747,198

-

Trade payables and other non-current liabilities

1,032,325

876,000

1,141,210

998,000

Total non-current liabilities

101,716,141

1,971,100

103,242,439

2,149,304

Current bank borrowings

-

-

16,139,657

-

Trade payables and other current liabilities

3,879,045

801,217

3,614,184

1,576,157

Current tax payables

10,919

-

10,919

-

Total current liabilities

3,889,964

801,217

19,764,760

1,576,157

Total liabilities

105,606,105

2,772,317

123,007,199

3,725,461

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

508,375,059

2,772,317

525,299,928

3,725,461

5,520,261

1,576,157

1,576,157 3,725,461 3,725,461

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(in Euro)

Balance as of January 1st, 2019

14,450,800

335,549,475

(956,533)

4,692,979

2,091,782

36,889,839

392,718,342

Allocation of profit for the year

-

-

-

25,869,732

218,007

(26,087,739)

-

Distribution of dividends 2018 1

-

-

-

3,600,700

-

(10,802,100)

(7,201,400)

2019 interim dividend

-

-

-

(3,610,656)

-

-

(3,610,656)

Derivatives valuation

-

-

(719,996)

175,073

-

-

(544,923)

Capital increase

31,492

723,053

-

-

-

-

754,545

Profit /(loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

-

20,176,821

20,176,821

Balance as of December 31st, 2019

14,482,292

336,272,528

(1,676,529)

30,727,828

2,309,789

20,176,821

402,292,729

Allocation of profit for the year

-

-

-

4,479,196

4,865,658

(9,344,854)

-

Distribution of dividends 2019 2

-

-

-

3,610,656

-

(10,831,967)

(7,221,311)

2020 interim dividend

-

-

-

(3,610,656)

-

-

(3,610,656)

Derivatives valuation

-

-

248,076

109,810

-

-

357,886

Actuarial profit reserve IAS 19

-

-

-

16,694

-

-

16,694

Profit /(loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

-

10,933,612

10,933,612

Balance as of December 31st, 2020

14,482,292

336,272,528

(1,428,453)

35,333,528

7,175,447

10,933,612

402,768,954

Capitalstock

Sharepremium reserve

Valuationreserve

Otherreserves

(Interim dividend)

Profit/(loss) carriedforward

Profit/(loss)for theyear

Total

Shareholders'

equity

  • 1 Not including the interim dividend on 2018 results amounting to Euro 3,601 thousand, paid in November 2018.

  • 2 Not including the interim dividend on 2019 results amounting to Euro 3,611 thousand, paid in November 2019.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

COIMA RES S.p.A. SIIQ published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 18:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
