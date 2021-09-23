Coima Res S p A : receives for the fifth consecutive year two “Gold Awards” from EPRA

COIMA RES receives for the fifth consecutive year two "Gold Awards" from EPRA
22/9/2021
COIMA RES has been awarded for the fifth consevutive year by EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association), with two "Gold Awards" respectively for its 2020 Annual Financial and Sustainability Report (published on 19 March 2021).
EPRA's recommendations are the most commonly adopted standards in the listed European real estate sector in terms of transparency, comparability and reporting of key business performance and sustainability indicators.
Since its creation in 2016, COIMA RES has complied with the association's Best Practices Recommendations and has continued to develop the quality of its financial and sustainability reporting for the benefit of investors, the broader financial community and for all its stakeholders.
