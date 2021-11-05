Log in
    CRES   IT0005136681

COIMA RES S.P.A.

(CRES)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 11/05 08:05:59 am
7.27 EUR   +2.97%
First nine months report

11/05/2021 | 08:08am EDT
Real Estate SIIQ

COIMA RES Interim financial statements for the period ending September 30th, 2021

  • INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDING SEPTEMBER 30th, 2021

INDEX

CORPORATE INFORMATION .....................................................................................................................................

3

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT.............................................................................................................................

6

PORTFOLIO AS OF SEPTEMBER 30th, 2021.............................................................................................................

11

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS .............................................................................................................................................

15

DIVIDENDS..................................................................................................................................................................

15

ITALY: ECONOMIC AND REAL ESTATE MARKET CONDITIONS ....................................................................

16

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT ...............................................................................................................

17

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET........................................................................................................................

23

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS ................................................................................................

29

STATEMENT OF THE MANAGER RESPONSIBLE FOR PREPARING THE COMPANY'S FINANCIAL

REPORTS ......................................................................................................................................................................

35

GLOSSARY ..................................................................................................................................................................

36

2

  • INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDING SEPTEMBER 30th, 2021

CORPORATE INFORMATION

COIMA RES S.p.A. SIIQ (following also the "Company" or "COIMA RES"), with legal incorporation in Milan, Piazza Gae Aulenti 12, with Tax Code, Register of Company and VAT No. 09126500967 is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) founded in 2015 and listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2016. COIMA RES' strategy is focussed on the development and active management of a high-quality real estate portfolio with a high sustainability content that is positioned to meet the current and future demand from tenants. At present, COIMA RES owns and manages a real estate portfolio mainly concentrated on the Milan office segment. COIMA RES aims to offer to its shareholders a balanced risk-return profile characterized by a stable and sustainable dividend and by the potential for appreciation of the real estate portfolio over time.

CORPORATE STRUCTURE

Established by Manfredi Catella in agreement with COIMA S.r.l., COIMA SGR S.p.A. and with Qatar Holding LLC, as primary sponsor of the venture, COIMA RES is listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A..

3

  • INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDING SEPTEMBER 30th, 2021

GOVERNANCE

Board of Directors 1

Caio Massimo Capuano

Chairman, Non-Executive Director

Feras Abdulaziz Al-Naama

Vice Chairman, Independent Director

Manfredi Catella

Chief Executive Officer

Luciano Gabriel

Independent Director

Olivier Elamine

Independent Director

Alessandra Stabilini

Independent Director

Ariela Caglio

Independent Director

Antonella Centra

Independent Director

Paola Bruno

Independent Director

Board of Statutory Auditors 2

Massimo Laconca

Chairman

Milena Livio

Statutory Auditor

Marco Lori

Statutory Auditor

Emilio Aguzzi De Villeneuve

Alternate Auditor

Maria Stella Brena

Alternate Auditor

Maria Catalano

Alternate Auditor

Compensation Committee

Alessandra Stabilini

Chairman

Caio Massimo Capuano

Member

Olivier Elamine

Member

Investment Committee

Luciano Gabriel

Chairman

Manfredi Catella

Member

Ariela Caglio

Member

Michel Vauclair

Member

Gabriele Bonfiglioli

Member

Matteo Ravà

Member

Control and Risk Committee

Alessandra Stabilini

Chairman

Luciano Gabriel

Member

Paola Bruno

Member

  1. In charge from April 22nd, 2021 until the approval of the financial statements as of December 31st, 2021.
  2. In charge from April 22nd, 2021 until the approval of the financial statements as of December 31st, 2023.

4

  • INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDING SEPTEMBER 30th, 2021

Internal Audit and Compliance

The Internal Audit and Compliance functions are outsourced to a specialized company named Consilia Regulatory S.r.l., which has designated Mr. Gianmarco Maffioli as responsible for the Internal Audit function and Mr. Giacomo del Soldà for the Compliance function.

Risk Manager

Risk management is outsourced to a specialized company named Quantyx Advisors S.r.l. which has indicated Mr. Andrea Di Ciancia as responsible for this function.

Independent Auditors

The shareholders' meeting held on February 1st, 2016 appointed EY S.p.A. for the audit of separate financial statements and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the period 2016-2024 in accordance with articles 14 and 16 of Legislative Decree n. 39/2010.

Executive responsible for the preparation of the company's accounting documents

Fulvio Di Gilio

Chief Financial Officer

5

Disclaimer

COIMA RES S.p.A. SIIQ published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 12:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
