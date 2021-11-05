First nine months report

COIMA RES Interim financial statements for the period ending September 30th, 2021
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDING SEPTEMBER 30th, 2021
INDEX
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDING SEPTEMBER 30th, 2021
CORPORATE INFORMATION
COIMA RES S.p.A. SIIQ (following also the "Company" or "COIMA RES"), with legal incorporation in Milan, Piazza Gae Aulenti 12, with Tax Code, Register of Company and VAT No. 09126500967 is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) founded in 2015 and listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2016. COIMA RES' strategy is focussed on the development and active management of a high-quality real estate portfolio with a high sustainability content that is positioned to meet the current and future demand from tenants. At present, COIMA RES owns and manages a real estate portfolio mainly concentrated on the Milan office segment. COIMA RES aims to offer to its shareholders a balanced risk-return profile characterized by a stable and sustainable dividend and by the potential for appreciation of the real estate portfolio over time.
CORPORATE STRUCTURE
Established by Manfredi Catella in agreement with COIMA S.r.l., COIMA SGR S.p.A. and with Qatar Holding LLC, as primary sponsor of the venture, COIMA RES is listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A..
3
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDING SEPTEMBER 30th, 2021
GOVERNANCE
|
Board of Directors 1
|
|
Caio Massimo Capuano
|
Chairman, Non-Executive Director
|
Feras Abdulaziz Al-Naama
|
Vice Chairman, Independent Director
|
Manfredi Catella
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Luciano Gabriel
|
Independent Director
|
Olivier Elamine
|
Independent Director
|
Alessandra Stabilini
|
Independent Director
|
Ariela Caglio
|
Independent Director
|
Antonella Centra
|
Independent Director
|
Paola Bruno
|
Independent Director
|
Board of Statutory Auditors 2
|
|
Massimo Laconca
|
Chairman
|
Milena Livio
|
Statutory Auditor
|
Marco Lori
|
Statutory Auditor
|
Emilio Aguzzi De Villeneuve
|
Alternate Auditor
|
Maria Stella Brena
|
Alternate Auditor
|
Maria Catalano
|
Alternate Auditor
|
Compensation Committee
|
|
Alessandra Stabilini
|
Chairman
|
Caio Massimo Capuano
|
Member
|
Olivier Elamine
|
Member
|
Investment Committee
|
|
Luciano Gabriel
|
Chairman
|
Manfredi Catella
|
Member
|
Ariela Caglio
|
Member
|
Michel Vauclair
|
Member
|
Gabriele Bonfiglioli
|
Member
|
Matteo Ravà
|
Member
|
Control and Risk Committee
|
|
Alessandra Stabilini
|
Chairman
|
Luciano Gabriel
|
Member
|
Paola Bruno
|
Member
In charge from April 22nd, 2021 until the approval of the financial statements as of December 31st, 2021.
In charge from April 22nd, 2021 until the approval of the financial statements as of December 31st, 2023.
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDING SEPTEMBER 30th, 2021
Internal Audit and Compliance
The Internal Audit and Compliance functions are outsourced to a specialized company named Consilia Regulatory S.r.l., which has designated Mr. Gianmarco Maffioli as responsible for the Internal Audit function and Mr. Giacomo del Soldà for the Compliance function.
Risk Manager
Risk management is outsourced to a specialized company named Quantyx Advisors S.r.l. which has indicated Mr. Andrea Di Ciancia as responsible for this function.
Independent Auditors
The shareholders' meeting held on February 1st, 2016 appointed EY S.p.A. for the audit of separate financial statements and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the period 2016-2024 in accordance with articles 14 and 16 of Legislative Decree n. 39/2010.
Executive responsible for the preparation of the company's accounting documents
|
Fulvio Di Gilio
|
Chief Financial Officer
5
