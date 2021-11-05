First nine months report

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDING SEPTEMBER 30 th , 2021

CORPORATE INFORMATION

COIMA RES S.p.A. SIIQ (following also the "Company" or "COIMA RES"), with legal incorporation in Milan, Piazza Gae Aulenti 12, with Tax Code, Register of Company and VAT No. 09126500967 is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) founded in 2015 and listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2016. COIMA RES' strategy is focussed on the development and active management of a high-quality real estate portfolio with a high sustainability content that is positioned to meet the current and future demand from tenants. At present, COIMA RES owns and manages a real estate portfolio mainly concentrated on the Milan office segment. COIMA RES aims to offer to its shareholders a balanced risk-return profile characterized by a stable and sustainable dividend and by the potential for appreciation of the real estate portfolio over time.

CORPORATE STRUCTURE

Established by Manfredi Catella in agreement with COIMA S.r.l., COIMA SGR S.p.A. and with Qatar Holding LLC, as primary sponsor of the venture, COIMA RES is listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A..

