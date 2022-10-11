Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Coinbase Global, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:49 2022-10-11 am EDT
67.49 USD   +0.66%
BNY Mellon to offer crypto services

10/11/2022 | 10:34am EDT
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. building at 1 Wall St. is seen in New York's financial district

(Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp is adding cryptocurrencies to assets that it holds as a custody manager, as it looks to attract a diverse set of investors and traders by tapping into the popularity of bitcoins and ethers.

Trading in cryptocurrencies has skyrocketed worldwide, drawing many traditional institutions to an asset that was previously shunned by Wall Street due to its wild swings and increased scrutiny.

Nasdaq Inc and BlackRock Inc have already rolled out custody platforms for their clients, as they look to gain foothold in a market dominated by traditional players like Coinbase Inc and Binance.

BNY formed an enterprise Digital Assets Unit in 2021 to develop solutions for digital asset technology, and tapped tapped digital asset technology companies Fireblocks and Chainalysis, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 238-year-old bank won the approval of New York's financial regulator earlier this fall and is the first of the eight systemically important U.S. banks to store digital currencies and allow customers to use one custody platform for both its traditional and crypto holdings, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) -1.28% 38.71 Delayed Quote.-32.49%
BLACKROCK, INC. -2.26% 532.735 Delayed Quote.-40.41%
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. -0.82% 66.58 Delayed Quote.-73.44%
NASDAQ -0.36% 57.49 Delayed Quote.-17.58%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.04% 10432.26 Real-time Quote.-32.62%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 363 M - -
Net income 2022 -2 636 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 226 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,77x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 094 M 15 094 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
EV / Sales 2023 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 3 730
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 67,04 $
Average target price 94,08 $
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-73.44%15 094
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-74.11%130
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.-66.83%62
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS-85.13%59
BANXA HOLDINGS INC.-71.52%29
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.-92.51%22