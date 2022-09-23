Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
61.88 USD   -1.68%
05:42pBankrupt crypto lender Voyager's CFO to exit months after appointment
RE
04:22pMoody's Confirms Coinbase's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Negative
MT
06:13aCrypto exchange Kraken has no U.S. SEC registration plans, says incoming CEO
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager's CFO to exit months after appointment

09/23/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Voyager Digital Ltd Chief Financial Officer Ashwin Prithipaul is preparing to step down from his role within months of his appointment at the crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy in July.

The company said on Friday the finance head would resign after a "transition period" to pursue other opportunities, and that Chief Executive Officer Stephen Ehrlich will head the role in the interim.

Crypto lenders such as Voyager boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing depositors with high interest rates and easy access to loans rarely offered by traditional banks.

But inflation and subsequent rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve led to a wide sell-off in the alternative asset class that dealt a heavy blow to several companies in the sector.

Digital asset exchange Coinbase Global Inc and crypto lender BlockFi have been forced to cut jobs, while Singapore-based crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital has filed for bankruptcy. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
All news about COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
05:42pBankrupt crypto lender Voyager's CFO to exit months after appointment
RE
04:22pMoody's Confirms Coinbase's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Negative
MT
06:13aCrypto exchange Kraken has no U.S. SEC registration plans, says incoming CEO
RE
09/22INSIDER BUY : Coinbase Global
MT
09/22Coinbase Receives Dutch Regulatory Approval to Begin Offering Crypto Products, Services
MT
09/22COINBASE GLOBAL GAINS REGULATORY APP : Reuters
MT
09/21SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Tumble After Fed Rate Increase
MT
09/21SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Edging Higher Ahead of FOMC Announcement
MT
09/21Coinbase Global, 3iQ Digital Asset Management, Tetra Trust Enter Digital Assets Partner..
MT
09/213iQ, Coinbase and Tetra Trust Joining Forces to Advance the Crypto ETP Space in Canada ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 363 M - -
Net income 2022 -2 630 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 222 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 171 M 14 171 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
EV / Sales 2023 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 3 730
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 62,94 $
Average target price 95,52 $
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-75.06%14 171
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-53.60%234
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-61.11%196
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.-62.02%73
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS-83.02%67
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.-91.52%24