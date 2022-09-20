Binance, FTX make top bids for bankrupt crypto lender Voyager - WSJ

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Crypto exchanges Binance and FTX have
come up with the leading bids for assets of bankrupt crypto
lender Voyager Digital, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Binance's bid is about $50 million, slightly higher than the
competing bid from FTX, the report said. (https://on.wsj.com/3xEWJgp)
Both Binance and FTX have been relatively unscathed by the
crypto winter, even as companies like Coinbase Global Inc
and BlockFi have been forced to slash their headcount
and cut costs.
Binance, FTX and Voyager did not immediately respond to
Reuters' requests for comment.
Crypto lenders such as Voyager boomed during the COVID-19
pandemic, luring depositors with high interest rates and easy
access to loans rarely offered by traditional banks.
But the slump in crypto markets has hurt crypto companies
and investors. In July, Singapore-based crypto hedge fund Three
Arrows Capital also filed for bankruptcy.
Earlier this year, Voyager spurned a bailout proposal from
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX as a "low-ball bid dressed up as a white
knight rescue" and alleged the plan would disrupt its bankruptcy
process.
