    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
67.94 USD   -2.85%
05:57pBinance, FTX make top bids for bankrupt crypto lender Voyager - WSJ
RE
11:50aNasdaq bets big on digital assets despite crypto turmoil
RE
09/19Coinbase Exchange Will Implement A New Fee Structure On Sept. 20 - Blog
RE
Binance, FTX make top bids for bankrupt crypto lender Voyager - WSJ

09/20/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Crypto exchanges Binance and FTX have come up with the leading bids for assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Binance's bid is about $50 million, slightly higher than the competing bid from FTX, the report said. (https://on.wsj.com/3xEWJgp)

Both Binance and FTX have been relatively unscathed by the crypto winter, even as companies like Coinbase Global Inc and BlockFi have been forced to slash their headcount and cut costs.

Binance, FTX and Voyager did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Crypto lenders such as Voyager boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, luring depositors with high interest rates and easy access to loans rarely offered by traditional banks.

But the slump in crypto markets has hurt crypto companies and investors. In July, Singapore-based crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital also filed for bankruptcy.

Earlier this year, Voyager spurned a bailout proposal from Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX as a "low-ball bid dressed up as a white knight rescue" and alleged the plan would disrupt its bankruptcy process. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. -2.85% 67.94 Delayed Quote.-72.29%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.22% 5534.73 Real-time Quote.-11.58%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 389 M - -
Net income 2022 -2 621 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 222 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,03x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 744 M 15 744 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
EV / Sales 2023 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 3 730
Free-Float 77,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 69,93 $
Average target price 94,70 $
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
