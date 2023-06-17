Binance, SEC strike deal to move all US customer funds, wallet keys back onshore - CoinDesk

June 17 (Reuters) - Binance, Binance.US and the U.S.
securities regulator announced a deal to ensure that only
Binance.US employees could access customer funds in the short
term, CoinDesk reported on Saturday, citing a proposed
agreement.
Under the agreement, which still needs sign-off from the
federal judge overseeing the case, Binance.US will take steps to
make sure that no Binance Holdings officials have access to
private keys for its various wallets, hardware wallets or root
access to Binance.US's Amazon Web Services tools, the report
said.
The proposed agreement comes after the SEC sued Binance,
its CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao and Binance.US's operator
last week
, in a dramatic escalation of a
crackdown
on the industry by U.S. regulators. The SEC also sued major
U.S. exchange Coinbase after that.
Binance.US and SEC did not immediately respond to
Reuters' request for comment.
The U.S. affiliate of Binance
halted dollar deposits
last week and gave customers until June 13 to withdraw
their dollar funds, after SEC asked a court to freeze its
assets.
Other provisions in the proposed agreement will see
Binance.US create new crypto wallets that the global exchange's
employees have no access to, provide additional information to
the SEC and agree to an expedited discovery schedule, the report
said.
