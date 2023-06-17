Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
55.59 USD   +2.47%
02:33aBinance, SEC strike deal to move all US customer funds, wallet keys back onshore - CoinDesk
RE
06/16Wyre winding down as crypto winter bites
RE
06/16Top Cryptocurrencies Climb After BlackRock Files Application for Bitcoin ETF; Bitcoin Advances Above $26,000
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Binance, SEC strike deal to move all US customer funds, wallet keys back onshore - CoinDesk

06/17/2023 | 02:33am EDT
June 17 (Reuters) - Binance, Binance.US and the U.S. securities regulator announced a deal to ensure that only Binance.US employees could access customer funds in the short term, CoinDesk reported on Saturday, citing a proposed agreement.

Under the agreement, which still needs sign-off from the federal judge overseeing the case, Binance.US will take steps to make sure that no Binance Holdings officials have access to private keys for its various wallets, hardware wallets or root access to Binance.US's Amazon Web Services tools, the report said.

The proposed agreement comes after the SEC sued Binance, its CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao and Binance.US's operator

last week

, in a dramatic escalation of a

crackdown

on the industry by U.S. regulators. The SEC also sued major U.S. exchange Coinbase after that.

Binance.US and SEC did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The U.S. affiliate of Binance

halted dollar deposits

last week and gave customers until June 13 to withdraw their dollar funds, after SEC asked a court to freeze its assets.

Other provisions in the proposed agreement will see Binance.US create new crypto wallets that the global exchange's employees have no access to, provide additional information to the SEC and agree to an expedited discovery schedule, the report said.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.27% 125.49 Delayed Quote.49.39%
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. 2.47% 55.59 Delayed Quote.57.08%
TOPIX INDEX 0.28% 2300.36 Delayed Quote.21.60%
Analyst Recommendations on COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 844 M - -
Net income 2023 -571 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 961 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -22,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 13 039 M 13 039 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,90x
EV / Sales 2024 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 4 510
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 55,59 $
Average target price 66,61 $
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.57.08%13 039
IRIS ENERGY LIMITED173.60%188
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-48.08%91
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.2.22%44
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.-14.84%22
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-65.64%2
