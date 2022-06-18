Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
51.22 USD   +0.33%
05:18aBitcoin drops below $20,000 to lowest since December 2020
RE
06/17Coinbase Global Exec Says More Job Cuts Not Ruled Out Should Crypto Sell-Off Continue to Worsen
MT
06/17Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital considers asset sales, bailout - WSJ
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bitcoin drops below $20,000 to lowest since December 2020

06/18/2022 | 05:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 18 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped below $20,000 on Saturday to its lowest level in 18 months, extending its slide as investors pull back from riskier assets amid rising interest rates.

The biggest cryptocurrency was down 7.1% to $18,993 at 0906 GMT, having earlier touched $18,732, its lowest since December 2020.

It is down about 59% this year, while rival cryptocurrency Ethereum-backed ether is down 73%.

The digital currency sector has been pummelled this week after cryptocurrency lending company Celsius froze withdrawals and transfers between accounts.

The sector has also suffered losses after companies such as Coinbase Global Inc, Gemini and Blockfi said they would lay off thousands of employees as investors ditch risky assets. (Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.78% 19491.4 End-of-day quote.-53.63%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.29% 20432 End-of-day quote.-57.20%
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. 0.33% 51.22 Delayed Quote.-79.70%
All news about COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
05:18aBitcoin drops below $20,000 to lowest since December 2020
RE
06/17Coinbase Global Exec Says More Job Cuts Not Ruled Out Should Crypto Sell-Off Continue t..
MT
06/17Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital considers asset sales, bailout - WSJ
RE
06/16Analysis-Too good to be true? Celsius meltdown to boost crypto lending product scrutiny
RE
06/15Coinbase Appoints Arnab Kumar as Director of India Market Expansion
CI
06/15Crypto stock short sellers up about 126% this year - S3 Partners
RE
06/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BP, Fedex, Qualcomm, Moderna, Boeing...
06/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The big reveal
06/15MicroStrategy, Coinbase, Other Crypto Stocks Continue to Drop as Bitcoin Slides Briefly..
MT
06/15Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Coinbase Global to $70 From $80, Maintains Neutra..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 294 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 815 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 372 M 11 372 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 3 730
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 51,22 $
Average target price 128,14 $
Spread / Average Target 150%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-79.70%11 372
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-76.92%241
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-58.22%203
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-91.51%196
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-72.44%151
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS-75.53%91