Bitcoin sinks below $50,000 as cryptos stumble over Biden tax plans

04/23/2021 | 07:48am EDT
The exchange rates of Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash are seen on the display of a cryptocurrency ATM at the headquarters of Swiss Falcon Private Bank in Zurich

TOKYO/LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies suffered hefty losses on Friday on concern that U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to raise capital gains taxes will curb investment in digital assets.

The selloff came after reports that the Biden administration is planning a raft of proposed changes to the U.S. tax code, including a plan to nearly double taxes on capital gains to 39.6% for people earning more than $1 million.

Bitcoin, the biggest and most popular cryptocurrency, slumped 5% to $48,8867, falling below the $50,000 mark for the first time since early March, while smaller rivals Ether and XRP fell around 7%.

The tax plans jolted markets, prompting investors to book profits in stocks and other risk assets, which have rallied massively on hopes of a solid economic recovery. Levies on investment gains were reported to be in line for record increases.

"Bitcoin headed South today after President Biden signalled that he wanted to raise capital gains tax in the US," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific, at OANDA. "Now whether that happens or not, many bitcoin investors are probably sitting on some substantial capital gains if they stayed the course over the past year."

"I firmly believe that developed market regulation and/or taxation remain the crypto markets' Achilles Heel," he added.

Bitcoin is on track for a 15% loss on the week, though it is still up 65% since the start of the year. Ether dropped more than 10% on the day to as low as $2,107, a day after climbing to a record $2,645.97.

But while social media lit up with posts about the plan hurting cryptocurrencies, and individual investors complaining about losses, some traders and analysts said declines are likely to be temporary.

"I don't think Biden's taxes plans will have a big impact on bitcoin," said Ruud Feltkamp, CEO at automated crypto trading bot Cryptohopper. "Bitcoin has only gone up for a long time, it is only natural to see a consolidation. Traders are simply cashing in on winnings."

Others also remained bullish on bitcoin's long term prospects, but noted it might take time before prices start increasing again.

"There are reasons to believe the overall trend will remain bullish unless the price drops below $40k," said Ulrik Lykke, executive director at crypto hedge fund ARK36. "At the moment, we are not convinced that the trend will reverse into a bear market but we acknowledge it may take some time before the demand overtakes the supply again in the medium to short term."

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase also fell around 4% to $282 in U.S. pre-market trading, marking the lowest level since its listing earlier this month. The listing had driven bitcoin prices to $65,000, before pulling back 25% in the following days.

"The Coinbase listing - the ultimate poacher-turned-gamekeeper moment - might have been the high watermark for Bitcoin," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

For a graphic on Crypto tumbles:

https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/qzjvqzmdjpx/bitcoin.PNG

(Reporting by Stanley White and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo, Anna Irrera in London; Additional reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan, Sujata Rao and Karin Strohecker in London; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Frances Kerry)

By Stanley White and Anna Irrera


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO -3.12% 41673.55 Real-time Quote.82.26%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -3.15% 50184.97 Real-time Quote.78.97%
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. -5.92% 293.45 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TESLA, INC. -3.28% 719.69 Delayed Quote.1.99%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 014 M - -
Net income 2021 1 324 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 021 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 55,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 58 455 M 58 455 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 249
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 456,50 $
Last Close Price 293,45 $
Spread / Highest target 122%
Spread / Average Target 55,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,88%
EPS Revisions
