Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/29 04:00:00 pm EDT
112.71 USD   -8.13%
10:42aBored Ape NFT company raises around $285 million of crypto in virtual land sale
RE
04/28Rout in Teladoc rocks Cathie Wood's Ark
RE
04/27Wedbush Cuts Coinbase Global's Price Target to $160 From $380, Citing 'Weak Trading Volumes, Elevated Expenses;' Outperform Rating Kept
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bored Ape NFT company raises around $285 million of crypto in virtual land sale

05/01/2022 | 10:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Ethereum with

LONDON (Reuters) - The company behind the "Bored Ape" series of NFTs has raised around $285 million worth of cryptocurrency by selling tokens which represent land in a virtual world game it says it is building.

Last year, U.S. start-up Yuga Labs created the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, blockchain-based tokens representing a set of 10,000 computer-generated cartoon apes.

As non-fungible tokens (NFTs) - crypto assets that represent digital files such as images, video, or items in an online game - exploded in popularity, Bored Ape prices surged to fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars each.

They became one of the most prominent NFT brands, with Apes sold at top auction houses and owned by celebrities including Paris Hilton and Madonna.

Now, Yuga Labs - which raised $450 million in March in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz - has set its sights on the so-called "metaverse".

In an online sale on April 30, Yuga Labs sold NFTs called "Otherdeeds", which it said could be exchanged as plots of virtual land in a future Bored Ape-themed online environment called "Otherside."

The "Otherdeeds" could only be bought using the project's associated cryptocurrency, called ApeCoin, which launched in March.

There were 55,000 Otherdeeds for sale, priced at 305 ApeCoin each, and the company wrote on Twitter that these had sold out.

This means the sale raked in 16,775,000 ApeCoin, worth around $285 million as of Sunday, according to Reuters calculations based on the price of ApeCoin on cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase at 1210 GMT.

It was not clear how the funds would be distributed, although the company said the ApeCoin would be "locked up" for one year.

The sale indicates the continued high demand for speculative, high-risk crypto assets related to online virtual worlds. NFTs are largely unregulated, and reports of scams, fakes and market manipulation are common.

While many are baffled by the idea of paying real money for land which does not physically exist, some virtual land NFTs have already fetched millions of dollars.

The Otherside metaverse will be a multi-player gaming environment, according to its website, which says it is currently under development.

Yuga Labs declined to say how many people were working on building Otherside or when it would be launched.

Yuga Labs' Otherdeeds sale comes shortly after the Bored Ape Yacht Club official Instagram account was hacked and a phishing link posted, allowing scammers to steal victims' NFTs.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

By Elizabeth Howcroft


© Reuters 2022
All news about COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
10:42aBored Ape NFT company raises around $285 million of crypto in virtual land sale
RE
04/28Rout in Teladoc rocks Cathie Wood's Ark
RE
04/27Wedbush Cuts Coinbase Global's Price Target to $160 From $380, Citing 'Weak Trading Vol..
MT
04/27HKEX Among Worst-Performing Bourses Globally on IPO Dry Spell
MT
04/21Crypto exchange Binance curbs services in Russia
RE
04/21Coinbase Reportedly in Talks to Acquire BTCTurk
CI
04/20COINBASE GLOBAL : AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS - Form 8-K
PU
04/20COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, F..
AQ
04/20Coinbase Global Launches Beta Version of NFT Marketplace
MT
04/20Coinbase Launches Beta Testing for NFT Platform
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 947 M - -
Net income 2022 -275 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 884 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -109x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25 013 M 25 013 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 3 730
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 112,71 $
Average target price 266,59 $
Spread / Average Target 137%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-55.34%25 013
CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.-46.03%1 886
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-52.53%1 608
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-54.59%1 189
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-42.90%604
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-73.02%566