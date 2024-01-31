Coinbase Global, Inc. is a financial technology company that provides end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. It offers consumers the primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets, and developers technology and services that enable them to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. It also builds technology and financial infrastructure products and services that enable any person or business with an Internet connection to discover, transact, and engage with crypto assets and decentralized applications. Its Coinbase app provides customers a single platform to discover, trade, stake, store, spend, earn, borrow, and use their crypto assets. It offers web3 wallet, Coinbase Wallet and Coinbase Prime. It also provides market infrastructure in the form of trading venues via the Coinbase Spot Market and the Coinbase Derivatives Exchange.