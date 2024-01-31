Stock COIN COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Coinbase Global, Inc.

Equities

COIN

US19260Q1076

Blockchain & Cryptocurrency

Market Closed - Nasdaq
Other stock markets
 04:00:00 2024-01-30 pm EST 		Pre-market 07:40:27 am
130.8 USD -1.53% Intraday chart for Coinbase Global, Inc. 127.3 -2.67%
Jan. 30 Top Cryptocurrencies Rise; Bitcoin Remains Above $43,000 MT
Jan. 29 Coinbase Global Insider Sold Shares Worth $11,934,908, According to a Recent SEC Filing MT
Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc. is a financial technology company that provides end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. It offers consumers the primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets, and developers technology and services that enable them to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. It also builds technology and financial infrastructure products and services that enable any person or business with an Internet connection to discover, transact, and engage with crypto assets and decentralized applications. Its Coinbase app provides customers a single platform to discover, trade, stake, store, spend, earn, borrow, and use their crypto assets. It offers web3 wallet, Coinbase Wallet and Coinbase Prime. It also provides market infrastructure in the form of trading venues via the Coinbase Spot Market and the Coinbase Derivatives Exchange.
2024-02-14 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
25
Last Close Price
130.8 USD
Average target price
126.9 USD
Spread / Average Target
-2.99%
Sector Blockchain & Cryptocurrency (NEC)

1st Jan change Capi.
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. Stock Coinbase Global, Inc.
-24.80% 31 298 M $
GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) Stock Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)
+12.28% 26 912 M $
GRAYSCALE ETHEREUM TRUST Stock Grayscale Ethereum Trust
+3.48% 6 239 M $
ATHENA BITCOIN GLOBAL Stock Athena Bitcoin Global
+58.82% 1 106 M $
OSL GROUP LIMITED Stock OSL Group Limited
-48.36% 532 M $
IRIS ENERGY LIMITED Stock Iris Energy Limited
-39.44% 328 M $
GRAYSCALE LITECOIN TRUST Stock Grayscale Litecoin Trust
-14.79% 231 M $
BAKKT HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Bakkt Holdings, Inc.
-31.84% 139 M $
GRAYSCALE BITCOIN CASH TRUST Stock Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust
-13.17% 127 M $
CRYPTO-BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES, SA Stock Crypto-Blockchain Industries, SA
-11.11% 102 M $
Blockchain & Cryptocurrency (NEC)
