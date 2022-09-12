Brother of ex-Coinbase manager pleads guilty to insider trading charge

Nikhil Wahi said in a virtual court hearing before U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska that he made trades based on confidential Coinbase information.

Prosecutors say Ishan Wahi, the former product manager, shared confidential information with his brother and their friend Sameer Ramani about forthcoming announcements of new digital assets that Coinbase would allow users to trade.

Ishan Wahi has pleaded not guilty. Ramani, who was also charged, is at large.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)