Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:27 2022-09-12 pm EDT
83.34 USD   +3.05%
01:14pBrother of ex-Coinbase manager pleads guilty to insider trading charge
RE
05:38aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Mood Improves as -2-
DJ
09/09INSIDER BUY : Coinbase Global
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brother of ex-Coinbase manager pleads guilty to insider trading charge

09/12/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows a representation of the cryptocurrency and Coinbase logo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The brother of a former Coinbase Global Inc product manager pleaded guilty on Monday to a wire fraud conspiracy charge in what U.S. prosecutors have called the first insider trading case involving cryptocurrency.

Nikhil Wahi said in a virtual court hearing before U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska that he made trades based on confidential Coinbase information.

Prosecutors say Ishan Wahi, the former product manager, shared confidential information with his brother and their friend Sameer Ramani about forthcoming announcements of new digital assets that Coinbase would allow users to trade.

Ishan Wahi has pleaded not guilty. Ramani, who was also charged, is at large.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
All news about COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
01:14pBrother of ex-Coinbase manager pleads guilty to insider trading charge
RE
05:38aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Mood Improves as -2-
DJ
09/09INSIDER BUY : Coinbase Global
MT
09/09SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Led Higher by Cryptocurrency Firms
MT
09/09SECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
09/09Daiwa Securities Upgrades Coinbase Global to Buy from Outperform, Sets $100 Price Targe..
MT
09/09MicroStrategy, Other Crypto Stocks Rise Pre-Bell After Bitcoin Tops $21,000 Mark
MT
09/09Explainer-Understanding Ethereum's major "Merge" upgrade
RE
09/08Coinbase Global Reportedly Financing Lawsuit Against Treasury Department Over Sanctioni..
MT
09/08Coinbase backs lawsuit against U.S. Treasury over Tornado Cash sanctions
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 382 M - -
Net income 2022 -2 623 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 222 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,97x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 207 M 18 207 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,73x
EV / Sales 2023 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 3 730
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 80,87 $
Average target price 94,09 $
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-67.96%18 207
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-58.05%221
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-62.22%190
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS-76.39%93
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.-62.98%73
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-98.52%35