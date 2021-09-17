Log in
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
COIN Final Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 20, 2021

09/17/2021 | 10:01am EDT
Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Coinbase Global Inc.

("Coinbase" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: COIN) and certain Coinbase directors and officers, and each of the venture capital firms that benefitted from Coinbase’s April 2021 direct offering (the "Offering"). Shareholders who purchased Coinbase common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/coin.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The complaint alleges that the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company’s Offering were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the Offering: (1) Coinbase required a sizeable cash injection; (2) Coinbase’s platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the positive statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/coin or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Coinbase you have until September 20, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 913 M - -
Net income 2021 2 990 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 510 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51 300 M 51 300 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,91x
EV / Sales 2022 7,61x
Nbr of Employees 2 176
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 243,21 $
Average target price 335,53 $
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ehrsam Director
Frederick R. Wilson Director
Kathryn Haun Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.0.00%51 300
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.248.08%3 621
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.72.87%2 818
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC363.64%805