COIN Final Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 20, 2021

Coinbase Global Inc. ("Coinbase" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: COIN) and certain Coinbase directors and officers, and each of the venture capital firms that benefitted from Coinbase's April 2021 direct offering (the "Offering").

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The complaint alleges that the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company’s Offering were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the Offering: (1) Coinbase required a sizeable cash injection; (2) Coinbase’s platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the positive statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. Shareholders have until September 20, 2021 to request that the Court appoint them as lead plaintiff.

