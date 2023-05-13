Advanced search
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
05-12-2023
57.34 USD   -4.99%
05/12Top Cryptocurrencies Slump; Bitcoin Briefly Falls Below $26,000, Hits Two-Month Low
MT
05/12Bitcoin, the speculative madness of BRC-20 - Crypto Recap
MS
COINBASE Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Coinbase To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

05/13/2023 | 07:19am EDT
NEW YORK, May 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Coinbase Global, Inc. ("Coinbase" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: COIN).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Coinbase stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/COIN.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On March 22, 2023, Coinbase said in a regulatory filing that it received a Wells notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") stating that SEC staff had made a "preliminary determination" to recommend an enforcement action against the largest U.S. crypto exchange for violations of federal securities laws.

On this news, shares of Coinbase common stock dropped $6.85 per share, or over 8%, to close at $77.14 per share on March 22, 2023.

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coinbase-investor-alert-securities-litigation-partner-james-josh-wilson-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-50-000-in-coinbase-to-contact-him-directly-to-discuss-their-options-301823894.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


